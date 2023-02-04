Mel Brooks and the Controversies Surrounding "Blazing Saddles"

Herbie J Pilato

The Mel Brooks big-screen western satire, Blazing Saddles, remains one of the funniest and most controversial movies of all time. In an interview for the film's special Blu-ray release, and for a Turner Classic Film Festival appearance, Brooks shared some behind-the-scenes secrets about making Blazing Saddles.

According to the New York Post, James Earl Jones was cast as Sheriff Black Bart (who was ultimately played by Cleavon Little), in a version of the movie that was to be directed by actor Alan Arkin. “When that project fell apart," Brooks revealed, "Warner Bros. asked me to look at Andrew Bergman’s script. I thought it was a good opportunity to spoof all the Westerns I saw as a kid in Williamsburg and to comment about racism.”

At one point, Warner Bros. refused to cast Richard Pryor, who was Brooks' first choice to play Black Bart. As the iconic writer/director explained, “The studio said he couldn’t be insured after a drug arrest. Richard [inset] urged me to return and audition other actors. He thought Cleavon Little was a better choice than him — ‘He’s a stage-trained actor, charming, handsome and strong."

The New York Post continued to report how Pryor had "urged Brooks not to hold back on using the N-word." As Brooks remembered it, "When I thought it was getting to be too much, Richard said, ‘No, we are writing a story of racial prejudice. That’s the word, the only word. It’s profound, it’s real, and the more we use it from the rednecks, the more the victory of the black sheriff will resonate.’ ”

Following a preview of the film, Warner Bros. chairman Ted Ashley dictated a memo to Brooks ordering him to remove all utilization of the N-word and those flatulence sound effects, among several other aspects of the film. “When he left," Brooks recalled, "I crumpled up all of my notes and threw the wad into a wastebasket...I didn’t cut a sentence or a word or even an expression on anybody’s face.”

