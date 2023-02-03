Michael Parks: A Look Back at the Charismatic Star of TV's "Then Came Bronson" and So Much More

Photo by The Classic TV Preservation Society

Michael Parks, who died at 77 in 2017, was the charismatic star of the unique TV series, Then Came Bronson (ABC, 1969-1970). The series was likened to those such as The Fugitive and The Immortal, but unlike the former, and just like the latter, Then Came Bronson, on which he played a motorcycle-riding journalist, did not last long.

But that did not prevent Parks from leaving his mark in the world of entertainment.

As documented on IBTimes.com, the versatile actor was born in Corona, California on April 24, 1940. He commenced a six-decades-long acting career in the 1960s with anti-establishment feature films such as Wild Seed, The Happening, and Bus Riley’s Back in Town. Parks was also a singer and recorded a number of songs, including the closing theme song for Then Came Bronson.

Some of Parker's later roles arrived in the 1990s after directors like Quentin Tarantino, Kevin Smith, and Robert Rodriguez offered him the opportunity to portray several supporting characters in their films. Tarantino cast him in both parts of Kill Bill and Grindhouse, while Rodriguez got Parks to play Texas Ranger Earl McGraw in From Dusk Till Dawn. Parks was also a part of Ben Affleck’s Oscar-winning film Argo.

In an interview with USA Today in 2012, Affleck said, “He was like James Dean. He’s sexy and amazing and a really good actor. I saw him in Kevin Smith’s Red State as this crazy preacher.”

While Parks’ parts had to be trimmed, Affleck said he tried to keep as much of his scenes as he could because “I couldn’t bear to lose it.”

According to USAToday.com, Parks' agent, Jane Schulman of the Vesta Talent Agency, said he was referred to as “an actor’s actor by his peers with a breadth of astonishing range that has allowed him to portray stunning contrasts — sometimes in the same film, like in 2014’s 'Tusk,’ starring in dual roles as an erudite serial killer opposite Justin Long and as a feeble rube opposite Johnny Depp.”

In a lengthy and poignant tribute to Parks, Smith shared on social media his memories of the actor:

“I was so...blessed to have worked with this bonafide genius. But really, I was just lucky to have known him at all. My heart goes out to James (Michael’s son), Oriana (Michael’s wife), Quentin Tarantino (Michael’s biggest fan), and any movie or music lover who was ever dazzled by the talents of Michael Parks. Farewell, old friend. I'll see you farther along.”