Betty White: A Look Back at Her "Golden" Life and Career

Betty White, who died on December 31, 2021, brought an immeasurable amount of joy to the world and, along the way, earned the respect and admiration of countless fans, friends, and colleagues.

As documented on Britannica.com, White was born Betty Marion White on January 17, 1922, in Oak Park, Illinois, She was best known for her comedic roles on the iconic TV sitcoms, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls.

As her biography on Britannica.com continues to explain, "White grew up in Los Angeles. In the 1940s she acted on various radio shows, and in 1949 she began regularly appearing on television, working as a 'girl Friday' on Hollywood on Television. She later became the host of the show, and in 1952 she co-founded Bandy Productions to develop her own projects.

"Later that year the television sitcom Life with Elizabeth premiered. White played the title role—a married woman whose various predicaments test the patience of her husband—in addition to cocreating and producing the show, which ran until 1955. Two years later she starred in the series Date with the Angels, a comedic look at domestic life. White subsequently became a frequent guest on television game shows, including To Tell the Truth, What’s My Line?, and Password. The latter was hosted by Allen Ludden. White and Ludden married in 1963 and were together until his death in 1981."

As reported by journalists Marianne Garvey and Lisa France on CNN.com, White was just weeks away from her 100th birthday and planned a big celebration before she passed away.

She would have turned 100 on Jan. 17, 2022. According to public statements from the producers of the film, Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, a special film event planned prior to her demise still moved forward:

"Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer," film producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement to CNN. "We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the 'luckiest broad on two feet' to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long."

The movie discusses White's career and follows her day-to-day life, including her work, entertaining at home, and her advocacy for animals.

Upon learning of White's passing, California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a public statement to the press in which called her an "actress, comedian, and cultural icon."

“Betty was a trailblazer," Newsom went on to say, "and [she was] easily one of the most beloved and lasting figures in television. She co-founded her own production company in the 1950s, one of two women at the time wielding creative control on both sides of the camera. Her 80-year career is the longest for any woman in television, and her work on Golden Girls created a cultural touchstone that remains relevant almost 40 years after its premiere."

"But above all else," Newsom added, "...she was a beacon of hope throughout her career, bringing joy and humor to everything she did. Although she may not have been born here, she was a timeless Californian treasure, through and through, and was inducted into the California Hall of Fame in 2010. Betty happily shared her talents with the world, and her spark will live on, inspiring generations to come.”

In a conversation with CNN.com, actor Henry Winkler recounted the first time he met Betty White after arriving in Hollywood in 1973 shortly before starring as The Fonz on the hit sitcom Happy Days.

Winkler, whose TV and film career also spans decades, said at the heart of why White has been beloved for so long is "because she was always who she was."

"And over the years," Winkler concluded, "when you met her, it didn't matter how long it had been in between. It was as if, first of all, you were the only person in the room. And second of all, it was as if you had seen her yesterday," Winkler told CNN Friday afternoon following White's passing. "It was; she was amazing. Her generosity of spirit is the reason everybody talks about her in this way...her generosity was unequaled. Just an amazing person. Luminous. She glowed. And that's not even hyperbole. It's the truth."