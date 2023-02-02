Alfred Hitchcock: The Movie and TV Master of Suspense, Shock and Horror

Photo by Anglotopia.net

"Hitch."

That's how his friends, family, and colleagues referred to him.

That's also how many die-hard friends continue to refer to him today.

Though the term, "die-hard," somewhat describes his remarkable career as the director of a stunning number of acclaimed motion pictures in the esteemed category of film noir.

His full name is Alfred Hitchcock and, in the history of Hollywood, he is considered as the optimum movie and television master of suspense, shock, and horror.

According to AlfredHitchcock.com, his official website, "Behind the camera, he pioneered new techniques in almost every aspect of film. In front of the camera, he won people over with his quick wit, easy charm, and a macabre sense of humor."

As further documented o his official website, "Hitchcock quickly gained notoriety as a director who delivered suspense, twist endings, and dark subject matter. His own personality and gallows humor were embedded in popular culture through interviews, film trailers, and cameo appearances in his own films. He was popular with audiences at home and abroad, and in 1939 the Hitchcock family moved to Hollywood. In the three decades that followed he would cement his legacy by directing and producing his most successful and enduring works. His television anthology, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, ran from 1955 to 1965 and made him a household name.

"During his career, he created over fifty feature films in a career that saw not only the development of Hitchcock's own distinctive directorial style but also landmark innovations in cinema. In 1929, Blackmail was his first feature film with sound and in 1948, his first color film was Rope. Hitchcock himself has been credited with pioneering many camera and editing techniques for peers and aspiring directors to emulate.

"Hitchcock collected many professional accolades including two Golden Globes, eight Laurel Awards, and five lifetime-achievement awards. He was a five-time Academy Award nominee for Best Director and in 1940, his film Rebecca won the Oscar for Best Picture.

Hitchcock's other iconic films include two versions of The Man Who Knew Too Much, The Birds, Family Plot, and Frenzy.

In 1980, Hitchcock received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II.

Sir Alfred Hitchcock passed away on April 29, 1980.

For more details about Alfred Hitchcock's dynamic life and filmography, click here.