Beyonce's New "Renaissance" Tour Dates Announced

Photo by UrbanIslandz.com

According to journalist Jem Aswad and Variety.com, Beyoncé has announced her 2023 world tour on Instagram, supporting her multiple-Grammy-nominated 2022 album, “Renaissance.” She also released the dates and cities on her official website.

As Aswad documented, "The timing of the announcement, which comes just days before the Grammy Awards on Sunday, sparks speculation that the singer may perform or at least appear on the show. Beyoncé is the most nominated artist for the awards with nine, all related to “Renaissance.” Sources tell Variety that her husband Jay-Z will perform with DJ Khaled on the show, most likely their nominated song 'God Did.'

"Beyoncé performed her first full concert in four years on Jan. 21 (pictured above) at the new Atlantis the Royal Resort in Dubai. It was an elaborate and highly theatrical performance — for which sources say she was paid some $24 million — with an all-female orchestra, a battery of dancers, a small lake, fireworks, a 50-foot hydraulic platform, three costume changes for the singer, and a guest appearance from her and Jay’s daughter Blue Ivy, but no songs at all from 'Renaissance' — a tease that could mean she’ll premiere one or two on the Grammys, or even save them for the tour.

"Beyoncé has said that “Renaissance” is a three-part project, so it’s possible that the next parts could be another album, a long-form video project, or even the tour itself," Aswad reported.

See below for a full list of Beyoncé's world tour stops.

EUROPE

May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome

June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion

June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena