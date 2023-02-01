The Impressive and Diverse Life and Career of Billy Mumy: "The Twilight Zone," "Lost in Space," His Music, and Beyond

Billy Mumy remains one of the most beloved former child stars of all time. His performance on the classic TV sci-fi series, Lost in Space, will be forever cherished by viewers of all ages. But his career is vast beyond that iconic show.

As documented in his biography on IMDB.com, his acting resume is vast and includes much more than his legendary guest-starring performances on TV shows like The Twilight Zone and Bewitched. Mumy is a talented musician, songwriter, recording artist, as well as writer. He plays guitar, bass, keyboards, banjo, mandolin, harmonica, and percussion, and sings.

Mumy has released three solo CDs, 1997's Dying To Be Heard, 1999's In The Current, and Pandora's Box, all of which were released on Renaissance Records.

In 1978, Bill and Robert Haimer officially formed the infamous "quirky-rock duo" Barnes and Barnes. They are known worldwide and have recorded 9 albums on Rhino and CBS Record labels. They also released a feature-length home video titled Zabagabee, which is a collection of Barnes and Barnes short films. Their infamous "Fish Heads" song placed #57 in Rolling Stone's Top 100 Videos of All Time. In 2000, Ogio Records released the 24-song "Yeah: The Essential Barnes & Barnes" CD.

As IMDB.com continues to document, Mumy was nominated for an Emmy in 1991/1992 for his original song composition for Adventures in Wonderland for Disney which he wrote 105 songs for 100 episodes. He also scored three episodes of the award-winning PBS series The Universe and I and contributed songs and themes to Hard to Hold (1984), Plain Clothes (1987), Sunshine (1975), Bless the Beasts & Children (1971), The Simpsons (1989), and many other film and television projects.

In addition to his many other talents, Mumy co-created the popular children's television series, Space Cases (1996) with Peter David which he also co-wrote, produced, composed music for, and guest starred in as well.

Included in his various multi-talent accomplishments, Mumy is also a prolific voice-over actor and can be heard narrating several prestigious TV documentaries, specials, shows, and commercials.

For more information about the prolific Bill Mumy, visit his official website, and read his new book, Danger, Will Robinson: The Full Mumy - A Memoir.

