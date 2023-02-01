Mysterious Runestone Found in Norway

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7gFE_0kYVQV6R00
The SvingerudsteinenPhoto bythe Museum of Cultural History, Univ. Oslo

According to journalist Andy Corbley and the Good News Network [GNN], "A runestone was discovered in Norway recently that jumps back the origin date of runic writing by hundreds of years to a time before the fall of Rome.

"Based on carbon-dated organic remains, the reddish-brown sandstone block may have been carved as far back as 250 to 1 CE—making it the oldest ever found. Most runestones are named based on the location they were discovered, and this one is called the 'Svingerudsteinen,' or the 'Svingerud Stone.'"

As Corbley continued to report, the stone was "found in 2021 during the excavation of a cremation pit in the Tyrifjorden of Norway which has been the zip code of some truly monumental Viking Age discoveries, such as the Gjermundbu helmet. Found alongside charred bones and charcoal, it may have been coupled with a funerary tradition."

“Having such a runic find fall into our lap is a unique experience and the dream of all runologists. For me, this is a highlight, because it is a unique find that differs from other preserved rune stones,” said runologist Kristel Zilmer, Professor of Written Culture and Iconography at the Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo.

Corbley further revealed how the Germanic peoples were "inspired by the classical alphabets through contact with the Romans" to create "their own characters—runes. But exactly how old is the runic alphabet, and when were the first rune stones made are questions that researchers have been seeking to answer for many years."

As Corbley explained, "The runic language, technically called 'futhark'—a name formed out of the first characters in the alphabet, was widely distributed across Scandaniva from the period following the end of the Roman empire in the West, around the 440s CE, and the Viking Age, traditionally-dated from 793 to 1,066 CE.

"Hundreds of runestones—tall monoliths with memorials carved in intricate patterns—have been found across Scandinavia, most of which use the “younger futhark” runic script, and nearly all bearing a memorial epitaph.

"The ways of writing older inscriptions varied considerably and the language changed a lot between the time when these runes were carved and the epoch of the Viking Age. Interpreting the messages on the stone is, therefore, a challenge, the University of Oslo which currently has the stone at their museum, wrote in a statement.

“The text may refer to a woman called Idibera and the inscription could mean “For Idibera,” said Professor Zilmer.

“Other possibilities are that Idiberug is the rendering of a name such as Idibergu, or perhaps the kin name Idiberung. And there are other possible interpretations—as common with early runic inscriptions.”

Corbley concluded: "Runologists like Zilmer don’t have a large body of reference, as only 30 or so stones have been found with inscriptions dating from the 6th century or earlier."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including RETRO ACTIVE TELEVISION, THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
19K followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Charles Kimbrough of TV's "Murphy Brown" Has Died

According to TMZ.com via the New York Times, actor Charles Kimbrough, best known as the curmudgeonly TV anchorman on TV's classic sitcom Murphy Brown has died. He was 86. Kimbrough's son John confirmed the news to the New York Times, explaining his father had passed on Jan. 11 in Culver City, CA. No other details of his demise were released.

Read full story
1 comments

Larry Hagman: From "I Dream of Jeannie" to "Dallas" and Beyond

He showcased two of the most diverse performances in the history of television. In the 1960s, Larry Hagman portrayed the lovable Major Anthony Nelson, opposite the adorable Barbara Eden on the super-successful supernatural sitcom I Dream of Jeannie.

Read full story
1 comments

Barnes & Noble Expands in 2023 with 30 New Stores

Brick and mortar Bookstores are on the comeback, at least when it comes to Barnes & Noble Booksellers. According to BookRiot.com, Barnes & Noble is planning to open 30 stores in 2023, "making the bookseller the leader in what’s being called a big-box revival. This expansion comes after more than a decade of shrinking its numbers in response to competition from Amazon. There are even a couple of new stores being opened in the Boston area that are, perhaps fittingly, going to be in locations previously occupied by Amazon Books."

Read full story
3 comments

Johnny, Merv, Mike, Dinah, and Dick: Missing the Dignified TV Talk Show Hosts of Days-Gone-By

Johnny Carson, Merv Griffin, Mike Douglas, Dinah Shore, and Dick Cavett were the class acts of television talk shows. Throughout the 1960s, '70s, '80s, and early '90s, these charismatic TV chatters provided decades of entertainment and information with class, sophistication, and elegance.

Read full story

Robert Young: The Accomplished But Troubled Life of the "Father Knows Best" and "Marcus Welby, M.D." TV Icon

He was the father and doctor everyone wanted. As the star of Father Knows Best (CBS/NBC, 1954 to 1960), and Marcus Welby, M.D. (ABC, 1969-1976), Robert Young provided comfort, joy, and wisdom to millions of viewers. But behind the scenes, the actor struggled with several personal and professional issues.

Read full story
15 comments
Nashville, TN

Willie Nelson's Christmas Day Heartache

According to NewsAmomama.com, The early '90s proved to be a very terrible time for Willie Nelson as news of his son's tragic death hit the media. At the time, Billy, who was only 33 years old, was discovered dead and hanging from a cord in his Nashville home.

Read full story
1 comments

U.S. Unemployment Drops to Lowest Rate Since 1969

According to the Good News Network, half a million jobs created in January have pushed Unemployment in the U.S. to its lowest rate in over five decades. That's good news indeed.

Read full story
6 comments

New Research Offers Hope for Potential Cancer-Killing Vaccines

According to the Good News Network, "Cancer-killing vaccines could be made drastically more potent, according to scientists at Northwestern University, who say their new technology would arm vaccines with a 'powerful weapon with which to kill cancer.'

Read full story
1 comments

Loretta Lynn: The Trials, Tribulations, and Triumphs of the Famed "Coal Minor's Daughter"

She was a frequent presence on the country charts following her Top 10, "Success." As one of the many songs she composed that were true-to-her-life and very real, she composed the No. 1 hit, "Coal Miner's Daughter." That led to the publication of her memoir of the same name and a subsequent Oscar-nominated big-screen biopic of also that same title.

Read full story
Clearlake, CA

Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, The Big Bopper Perished in a Plane Crash in 1959

They were three of the most talented young musicians of their time. And they all died together. According to CBSNews.com, on Feb. 3, 1959, music sensations Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson perished in an Iowa plane crash on what was supposed to be a flight to their next stop on tour.

Read full story
12 comments

Andy Gibb: The Tragic Life and Death of The Bee Gees' Troubled Younger Brother

He was the talented but troubled younger brother of The Bee Gees, the rock-pop music sensation that catapulted to fame with the record-breaking Saturday Night Fever disco movie soundtrack album.

Read full story
14 comments

Mel Brooks and the Controversies Surrounding "Blazing Saddles"

The Mel Brooks big-screen western satire, Blazing Saddles, remains one of the funniest and most controversial movies of all time. In an interview for the film's special Blu-ray release, and for a Turner Classic Film Festival appearance, Brooks shared some behind-the-scenes secrets about making Blazing Saddles.

Read full story
134 comments

Dennis Weaver: The Remarkable Life and Career of the "Gunsmoke," "Gentle Ben" and "McCloud" Star

Dennis Weaver died in 2006, but because of his remarkable body of work, and still-loyal fanbase around the world, he remains one of the most beloved TV actors of all time. As the star of three hit television shows, Weaver made his mark in Hollywood.

Read full story
4 comments

Joan MacDonald: The Remarkable Regimen of the 75-Year-Old Instagram Health Guru and Author

Joan MacDonald was on a mission, and she accomplished it - with flyer colors. According to journalist Lisa B. Samalonis and MarketWatch.com, MacDonald, at 75 years old, has "transformed her body and life over the last five years — going from overweight and on several medications to drug-free and fit with a muscular physique. In the process, she became an Instagram fitness influencer."

Read full story
1 comments
Asheville, NC

Jan Michael Vincent: The Sad, Tragic Life of the Former Disney Icon

Jan-Michael Vincent, the handsome actor who died at 73 in 2019, was a former child star and teen idol of Disney feature films like The World’s Greatest Athlete (1973) He also made his mark in Hollywood with prestigious TV-movies like Tribe (1971) and came to national prominence with 1980s TV series, Airwolf.

Read full story
58 comments

Michael Parks: A Look Back at the Charismatic Star of TV's "Then Came Bronson" and So Much More

Michael Parks, who died at 77 in 2017, was the charismatic star of the unique TV series, Then Came Bronson (ABC, 1969-1970). The series was likened to those such as The Fugitive and The Immortal, but unlike the former, and just like the latter, Then Came Bronson, on which he played a motorcycle-riding journalist, did not last long.

Read full story
7 comments

Japanese Archaeologists Uncover Elegant Bronze Mirror with Sword

According to Andy Corbley and the Good News Network (GNN), "The Japanese penchant for wielding large curved swords goes back much further in time than previously thought, the new excavation of a 4th-century tomb revealed.

Read full story
1 comments

"Night Gallery": Rod Serling's 2nd Best Known TV Anthology Series After "The Twilight Zone"

The genius of the late, great writer Rod Serling is found throughout the history of television and film. The original Planet of the Apes feature film, and The Twilight Zone anthology TV series are shining examples of Serling's masterful work.

Read full story
2 comments

Alice Pearce and Sandra Gould: "Mrs. Kravitz" x 2 of TV's "Bewitched"

Dick York and Dick Sargent, the two "Darrins" of the 1960s TV sitcom, Bewitched, were not the only twin aspects of the long-running magical series. Also on that show, which featured Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha - the witch-with-a-twitch Stephens, Irene Vernon and Kasey Rogers, shared the role of Louise Tate, wife of David White's Larry Tate, Darrin's ad-man boss.

Read full story
1 comments

Betty White: A Look Back at Her "Golden" Life and Career

Betty White, who died on December 31, 2021, brought an immeasurable amount of joy to the world and, along the way, earned the respect and admiration of countless fans, friends, and colleagues.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy