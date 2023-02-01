Rodney Dangerfield Got "No Respect" And Yet He Really Did

Photo by Open.Spotify.com

"I don't get no respect."

Such are the immortal words of the legendary comedian Rodney Dangerfield, who died in 2004.

Dangerfield built a career on that phrase and, in the process, he indeed earned respect from millions of fans, many of whom were friends, colleagues, and comediennes, actors, and performers of every generation.

According to IMDB.com, "Dangerfield was born Jacob Cohen on November 22, 1921, in Deer Park, Suffolk County, Long Island, New York. He was the son of Dorothy 'Dotty' (Teitelbaum) and Phillip Cohen, who performed in vaudeville under the name Phil Roy. His father was born in New York, to Russian Jewish parents, and his mother was a Hungarian Jewish immigrant. Rodney began writing jokes at the age of fifteen and started performing before he was 20. He took his act to the road for ten years, his stage name was 'Jack Roy.' While working as a struggling comedian, Rodney Dangerfield worked as a singing waiter. His first run at comedy was to no avail."

Dangerfield wed Joyce Indig in 1949 and had two children: Brian and Melanie. During the 1950s, Rodney was an aluminum siding salesman, living in New Jersey. The comedian made another attempt at stand-up comedy, this time as Rodney Dangerfield. In 1961, Rodney divorced his wife.

As the IMDB biography goes on to document, when Dangerfield appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show, he made Sullivan laugh. "Few people ever provoked any kind of reaction out of the legendary Ed Sullivan. Dangerfield had the image of a lovable disgruntled every-man type that became a hit all across nightclubs in the 1960s. Dangerfield also made many appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and The Dean Martin Show in the 1970s.

In 1971, Dangerfield was cast in a minor role in the film, The Projectionist. "By the mid-1970s," IMDB.com continued to document, "he had cemented his image as a comedian constantly tugging at his red tie, always proclaiming he gets no respect. His big break came with many appearances on Saturday Night Live (1975), bringing himself to a much wider audience and proving hysterical on many occasions. In 1980, Dangerfield became a cornerstone of American comedy with the classic Caddyshack.

Dangerfield's other movies include Easy Money (1983), Back To School (1985), and the successful Oliver Stone film, Natural Born Killers (1994), which allowed him his first dramatic role.

Dangerfield also appeared in Little Nicky (2000), and The Godson (1998), made a record 70 appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson (1962), and discovered many once-struggling comedians, including Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Carrey, Roseanne Barr, Robert Townsend, Sam Kinison, and Tim Allen.

The comedian owned a legendary nightclub in Manhattan called "Dangerfield's". In the 1990s, he made highly-publicized appearances on The Simpsons (1989), In Living Color (1990), Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist (1995), Home Improvement (1991), Suddenly Susan (1996), among others.

In 1993, he married Joan Dangerfield (aka Joan Child), a woman thirty years younger than him, and a Mormon, IMDB.com concluded.