James Gunn and Peter Safran Reboot DC Movie and TV Universe

Photo by WallPaperCave.com

According to Variety.com, the DC Universe (DCU) is expanding in countless ways at the movies and on television. In the works: a new Superman movie (Superman: Legacy, set for 2025), a new Batman and Robin film, a Green Lantern TV show, a Wonder Woman prequel, and more.

As entertainment journalist Adam B. Vary documented, "Three months after James Gunn and Peter Safran officially started running the newly created DC Studios within Warner Bros. Discovery, the co-chiefs have announced the first 10 film and TV titles within the rebooted DC Universe."

Gunn and Safran recently met with the press on the Warner Bros. studio lot to present what they said was the first part of Chapter 1 of the DCU, which they are titling Gods and Monsters.

"The projects run the gamut," Vary observed. "There are titles based on marquee DC heroes — including the previously announced Superman feature written by Gunn, now officially titled “Superman: Legacy,” a Batman and Robin movie, a Wonder Woman prequel series, and a Green Lantern mystery series — as well as titles featuring lesser known characters, including Booster Gold and Swamp Thing. The DCU exists as a multiverse, Safran said, but the titles will exist in one singular universe. Overall, the slate represents the most robust vision for DC’s future in scripted entertainment since Warner Bros.’s first attempt in 2014 to build a universe to rival that of Marvel Studios."

“DC Studios is unprecedented,” Safran said. “It is a standalone production entity and studio. It is the first time ever that everything DC related — film, television, live-action, animation, gaming — is all centralized under one creative vision, that of James and myself.”

Click on this Variety link for more.