McDonald's To Expand with 1900 New Locations

Photo by Mashed.com

Consumers may soon be able to have access to a Big Mac more than anytime before.

As documented by Brooke DiPalma on Yahoo! Finance, "McDonald's (MCD) plans to open 1,900 new locations in 2023. More than 400 of the new Golden Arches will be in the U.S. or in its internationally operated markets, including Germany, Canada, France, Australia, Canada, and the U.K. The remaining 1,500 will be in developmental licensee and affiliate markets, including 900 in China."

The fast-food giant plans to spend $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion on capital expenditures, "half of which will be dedicated to new net openings," CFO and EVP Ian Borden said on a call with investors following the company's Q4 earnings results. "Overall, we anticipate over 4% unit growth from about 1,500 net restaurant additions in 2023. We expect this will contribute, along with restaurants opened in 2022, nearly 1.5% to systemwide sales growth," he added.

However, BTIG Managing Director Peter Saleh said he expects the American store openings to be a minuscule portion of the expansion. "The growth in the U.S. is still going to be rather nominal. At best, I think they're going to open about 100 stores, [then, those] that are closed, maybe another 80 get to about a net number of about 20."

"From our conversations with franchisees, they've been telling us, 'Yes ... We need more stores, because the volumes in the stores that we have, has grown so much that we need to offset it with additional units'," Saleh added.

Either way, the fast-food industry is clearly booming.