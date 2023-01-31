Ted Knight: The Sad Final Years of "The Mary Tyler Moore" and "Too Close For Comfort" Star

Photo by Pinterest.com

He played one of the most conceited, self-absorbed characters in the history of television. But he did so with charm and viewers adored him.

His name was Ted Knight and died of cancer in 1986 at only 62 years old.

According to The Associated Press, and journalist Rebelander Basilan at News.Amomama.com, Knight's demise came as a shock to those closest to him; as he always retained a healthy-minded diet.

The actor first came to fame as the obnoxiously-delightful TV news anchorman Ted Baxter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which originally aired in the 1970s. One decade later, he starred in the sitcom, Too Close For Comfort, which was eventually renamed The Ted Knight Show. Knight was a health addict who would stick to fruits and vegetables.

As documented by Basilan, Knight "also had plenty of fish and lean meat in his diet. He didn’t smoke and would drink alcohol only lightly."

"Knight was a well-decorated TV personality who was adored by his friends and colleagues," Basilan continued to report. "He won the Emmys twice in 1973 and 1976. The awards were for outstanding performance by an actor and supporting role, respectively," for The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Beyond the Too Close for Comfort/Ted Knight Show franchise, Knight also performed in movies such as 1980's Caddy Shack, which also starred Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield

Grant Tinker, head of the MTM Enterprise, which produced The Mary Tyler Moore Show, professed his love for Knight's characters and the actor himself. As Tinker told the Associated Press when Knight died, "They gave so many of us so many great laughs."

According to Basilan, Knight's daughter, Elyse Knight, said "her father would often tell them about his beloved hometown where he grew up.

"Knight was born on December 7, 1923, in Terryville, Plymouth in Connecticut. His real name was Tadeus Wladyslaw Konopka and was called “sausage” because of his polish blood. He dropped out of high school and entered the army. He was among the first American troopers who penetrated Berlin in Germany."

According to the Los Angeles Times, Knight's acting career began in the late 1940s, when he studied and performed at the Randall School of Dramatic Arts in Hartford.

Knight was adored by his friends and family in Plymouth, where the town council renamed the Canal Street Bridge after him.

Elyse Knight remembered her father often talking about his cherished hometown, where he was remembered as a generous human being.

Reverend Stephen Ptaszynski, the pastor of St. Casimir's Church, attested as much. As Ptaszynski once revealed in the Waterbury Republican newspaper, Knight donated money to the church when church funds were low.

Certainly, that thoughtful act was not something Knight's egoistical Tex Baxter character would have ever considered doing.