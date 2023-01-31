Co-Stars, Dear Friends, Devoted Fans Pay Tribute To Cindy Williams

Photo by Pinterest.com

Henry Winkler, who met Cindy Williams while portraying The Fonz on Happy Days – the sitcom that gave birth to Laverne & Shirley, shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “Cindy has been my friend and professional colleague since I met her on the set of Happy Days in 1975. Not once have I ever been in her presence when she wasn’t gracious, thoughtful, and kind. Cindy’s talent was limitless. There was not a genre she could not conquer. I am so glad I knew her.”

Jamie Lee Curtis shared the following thoughts on Instagram: “Cindy was AMAZING! Such a great, natural comedian. So wide open. Such a sad loss.”

Ron Howard tweeted, “Her unpretentious intelligence, talent, wit & humanity impacted every character she created & person she worked with. We were paired as actors on 6 different projects. American Graffiti a couple of dramas & then Happy Days & Laverne and Shirley. Lucky me. RIP, Cindy.”

Michael McKean, who played Lenny on Laverne & Shirley, tweeted: "Backstage, Season 1: I'm offstage waiting for a cue. The script's been a tough one, so we're giving it 110% and the audience is having a great time. Cindy scoots by me to make her entrance and with a glorious grin, says: 'Show's cookin'!. Amen. Thank you, Cindy."

Lynda Carter, who starred in ABC's Wonder Woman series during the era of that same network's Laverne & Shirley, tweeted: "She never heard the word impossible. Thank you for all the laughter and treasured TV memories, Cindy."

Yvette Nicole Brown, who met Williams when the Shirley star appeared on an episode of revamped Odd Couple, said on Twitter, “I hate this so much. I just hate it! Oh, how I loved Cindy Williams. When I was blessed to meet her on the set of The Odd Couple she was as lovely as I always imagined she’d be.”

Seinfeld's Jason Alexander tweeted: "I did not know Cindy Williams but boy did I adore her work, especially the wacky joyful funny pleasure of watching her Laverne and Shirley days. I pray she had a good life and send my sympathy to those who knew and loved her. #RIPCindyWilliams"

Actor/writer/director Bruce Kimmel was one of Williams' dearest friends. He paid tribute to her on Facebook with the following:

"Oh, do I hate posting this. I HATE posting this. I heard a rumor about this last Thursday and prayed it wasn't true, but alas it is. My beautiful, sweet, wonderful Cindy Williams has passed away. It's really too much. I've known her since we began LACC in 1965, have loved her from the moment I laid eyes on her, and have had so many incredible adventures with her. We were as close as close can be, from then until now. And I've been watching her constantly as we've been editing the web series we just did and wrapped only two months ago. We worked together a lot, we played together a lot, and most of all, we laughed together a lot. I'm so grateful to have had her be such an important part of my life for close to sixty years. She would not want any of us to be sad, only to celebrate and I'm trying really hard but boy is it difficult. But you know she's up there somewhere making people smile and laugh, you just know she is. I will miss her like crazy, but I'm just so happy we got to work together one final time and I can't wait for the show to air - she was funny, charming, and brilliant right up to the end. I've never known anyone like her. I love you, Cynthia."