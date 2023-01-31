The Story Behind The Musical Pairing of Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer With "No More Tears" ("Enough Is Enough")

Photo by PurePeople.com

According to EuroWeb.com, “No More Tears (Enough is Enough),” the sensational pop-music hit performed by Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer, entered the Hot 100 at No. 59 in October 1979.

As EuroWeb continued to report, the following November 24, the song became the first duet between two female singers to top the chart. It was the fourth U.S. No. 1 for both singers and was released in both 7" and 12″ versions, as well as different mixes and background vocal arrangements between the two labels. Both the 7″ and the 12″ versions were certified Gold (the 12″ on this day in 1979), and the 7″ single was eventually certified Platinum, representing sales of two million copies in the United States.

But as EuroWeb.com further related, "The song came about only after Streisand proved months earlier that she could record a disco hit. The vocal powerhouse went to No. 3 with the Paul Jabara-penned title track [ titled, "Fight!"] to The Main Event, a feature film romantic comedy that paired Streisand with another superstar, this time, Ryan O’Neal."

After The Main Event/Fight song soared to the top of the charts, as EuroWeb.com documented, "Jabara saw dollar signs and began looking for other disco projects for Streisand. He thought it was a no-brainer to pair her with the disco queen of the era, Donna Summer. He introduced them to his latest project, a collaboration with songwriter Bruce Roberts intended as a female duet, where two singers are putting their foot down about lovers that don’t act right."

Jabara later told US Magazine about the recording session, explaining that Streisand and Summer were “intimidated by each other.” Apparently, at one moment, Summer attempted to match Streisand’s lengthy notes and fell off her chair, breathless.

As Jabara went on to reveal, “There was Streisand, hands flaring, and Donna, throwing her head back – and they’re both belting, sparking each other. It was a songwriter’s dream. Seeing them on their stools opposite each other was so mind-boggling, my head nearly turned 360 degrees, like Linda Blair’s did in The Exorcist.”

At first, the tune was titled, "Enough is Enough,” and was scheduled to appear on Summers' album, On the Radio: Greatest Hits Volumes I & II via her label Casablanca, and Streisand’s Wet release by way of Columbia Records. But Enough didn’t jibe with the theme of Wet, where every composition was somehow associated with water.

Consequently, Jabara contributed the lyrics, “It’s raining, it’s pouring, my love life is boring me to tears,” and added “No More Tears” to the title, “Enough is Enough.”

And thus was born the legendary tune sung by the iconic duo, who as EuroWeb.com concluded, "never performed the song together live."