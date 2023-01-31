Cindy Williams, "Shirley" from TV's "Laverne & Shirley," Has Died

Photo by TVOverMind.com

She was the "Shirley" in the iconic TV sitcom, Laverne & Shirley. And she was also one of the most down-to-earth performers in Hollywood.

Sadly, Cindy Williams, who played opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular show, has died, her family said.

According to The Associated Press, "Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak, and Emily Hudson said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis.

"The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed," the statement said. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous, and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Williams also starred in director George Lucas' 1973 film American Graffiti and director Francis Ford Coppola's The Conversation from 1974.

But she was by far best known for Laverne & Shirley, the Happy Days spinoff that ran on ABC from 1976 to 1983 that in its prime was among the most popular shows on TV.

Williams played the straitlaced Shirley to Marshall's more libertine Laverne on the show about a pair of roommates that worked at a Milwaukee bottling factory in the 1950s and 60s.

Marshall, whose brother, Garry Marshall, co-created the series, died in 2018.

Laverne & Shirley was known almost as much for its opening theme as the show itself. Williams' and Marshall's chant of “schlemiel, schlimazel" as they skipped together became a cultural phenomenon and oft-invoked piece of nostalgia."

According to the Los Angeles Times, "The show still resonated for decades as the cast frequently reunited. In 2013, Williams and Marshall notably appeared on the Nickelodeon series Sam and Cat, a modern-day Laverne & Shirley that starred Jennette McCurdy and pop star Ariana Grande in the title roles. The appearances marked the first time the duo had worked together on a scripted series in more than 30 years.

“I went to see Wayne’s World and suddenly they’re doing a parody of Laverne & Shirley!" Williams said in an archival interview with the Television Academy. “I called Penny to tell her. She asks, ‘How was it?’ And I said, ‘You will be simultaneously honored and humiliated.’ And that was the spirit that those two characters really embodied. That’s what I love about them.”

And that's what millions have so loved about those characters, and certainly, Cindy Williams, who is now reunited in assuredly a very funny part of Heavaen with her dear friend Penny Marshall.