Former Child Star Lisa Loring Dies at 64: TV's First "Wednesday Addams"

Photo by CleverSt.com

According to journalist Armando Tinoco at Deadline.com, Lisa Loring, best known for portraying the original Wednesday Addams on the 1960s supernatural sitcom, The Addams Family, in the mid-1960s, has passed away. She was 64.

Loring’s dear friend Laurie Jacobson shared in a Facebook post news of her death on January 28 after the actor was removed from life support following “a massive stroke.”

“It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. 4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night,” Jacobson informed on the social media post.

Jacobson continued, “She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams. Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humor, affection, and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl…you were a ton of fun.”

Paul Petersen, a former child-star of TV's The Donna Reed Show, today heads A Minor Consideration, a nonprofit dedicated to the health and welfare of former and present child stars. As he noted on his Facebook page, Loring "gave life to Wednesday on The Adams Family and now she’s gone. Lisa was a kid actor and a long-standing, if difficult friend. No less than Geraldo Rivera famously said of her beauty, 'She is easy on the eyes.'"

As Tinoco reported, "Loring’s work as Wednesday Addams had recently resurged following Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of the iconic character in the Netflix series. Loring was the original Wednesday in the first live-action adaptation of Charles Addams’ New Yorker cartoons. The show produced 64 episodes between two seasons from 1964 through 1966.

"After The Addams Family, Loring, who was born Lisa Ann DeCinces in Kwajelein, Marshall Islands on February 16, 1958, went on to make appearances on multiple shows like The Phyllis Diller Show, The Girl from U.N.C.L.E., Fantasy Island, Barnaby Jones and As the World Turns, where she had a recurring role as Cricket Montgomery.

"Loring went on to reprise her Wednesday role in 1977 in the television movie Halloween with the New Addams Family. Her last acting credit was in 2015 with the film Doctor Spine," Tinoco concluded.