John Ritter: "Three's Company" TV Icon Died Much Too Soon

He was a comic genius of the small screen. He helped to bring back the "pratfall," and was praised by the legendary Lucille Ball in the process.

His name was John Ritter, and according to Variety.com, he was only 54 years old in 2003 when he died from an undetected flaw in his heart called an aortic dissection.

In the 1970s, Ritter, Suzanne Sommers, and Joyce Dewitt were the original main stars of the hit 1970s TV sitcom, Three's Company.

As documented on TheSun.com, Ritter received a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award in 1984 for his work in Three's Company. He appeared in over 100 films and television series combined and performed on Broadway. Some of his other notable roles include playing Ben Hanscom in Problem Child (1990), and Problem Child 2 (1991). He starred, too, in Bad Santa (2003). and the 1990 Stephen King TV-movie, It, which also featured Richard Thomas, with whom Ritter appeared on TV's The Waltons.

As The Sun continued to reveal, Ritter's final roles include voicing the title character on the PBS children's program Clifford the Big Red Dog (2000–2003), for which he received four Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

Around the time of his passing, Ritter experienced a reprise of his career with the ABC-TV comedy 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter.

Ritter reportedly died after falling ill on the set of Rules.

As Hannah Yasharoff observed for USATODAY.com in 2021, Kaley Cuoco, played one of Ritter's children on Rules. She was still emotional recalling the real-life death of her onscreen father all these years later.

Cuoco said Ritter was " like no one I've ever met" during ABC's docuseries Superstar, which aired an episode about Ritter's career and legacy. "The most generous man, the most fun," she added.

John Ritter will never be forgotten for all the joy he brought - and continues to bring to the world through his TV shows that will forever live in reruns.