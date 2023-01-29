Tom Verlaine Dies at 73: Founder of Proflic Punk-Era Band TV

Photo by br.pinterest.com

According to Variety.com, "Tom Verlaine, who redefined rock guitar in the punk era of the 1970s with his band Television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 73."

Verlaine’s death was confirmed to the New York Times by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine’s peer and former partner Patti Smith. She shared that the musician had died “after a brief illness.”

As Chris Morris of Variety continued to report, "Staking out Hilly Kristal’s funky club CBGB on New York’s Bowery as its laboratory, Television advanced an expansive, ecstatic style that counterpoised Verlaine’s askew, chiming playing against fellow guitarist Richard Lloyd’s more conventionally bluesy yet equally lyrical work."

Critic Robert Palmer noted in Rock & Roll: An Unruly History (1995), “When the punk rebellion began taking shape in the mid-seventies, Television in particular carried on the [Velvet Underground’s] legacy of street-real lyrics and harmonic clang-and-drone, with appropriate nods to John Coltrane’s modal jazz and the Byrds’ resonating raga-rock from lead guitarist Tom Verlaine.”

Morris added, "Though the band never found great commercial success, the impact of Verlaine’s freewheeling, jaggedly inventive playing and Television’s combative two-guitar assault would later be widely felt in the music of younger acolytes, from such New York-based bands as the Feelies and Sonic Youth to West Coast-bred players like Steve Wynn of the Dream Syndicate and Nels Cline of Wilco."

“He was my guitar hero at a time when I needed one most,” Wynn said in a statement. “I spent the entire year of 1981 practicing daily to Marquee Moon. Tom Verlaine’s soloing (and Richard Lloyd‘s as well, of course) showed me you could be a virtuoso and dangerous at the same time, more Coltrane or Ornette than the arena rockers of the day. It was a revelation and I was hoping my Jazzmaster could somehow channel his when I played the solo on ‘Halloween’ on the first Dream Syndicate album. Such an immeasurable influence on me and, of course, on so many of my fellow guitarist friends.”

Morris at Variety went on to offer the following details:

"Signed to Elektra Records (after the departure of Verlaine’s close friend and co-founding member Richard Hell), Television issued its groundbreaking debut album Marquee Moon in 1977; the collection’s 10-minute title track – written by Verlaine, who also played an extended solo and contributed a distinctively throttled, wobbly lead vocal –was an anomaly among the short, intensely focused songs of such CBGB contemporaries as the Ramones and Talking Heads.

"Increasing tension between Verlaine and Lloyd led Television to disband after its second album Adventure (1978); the group would reunite for a self-titled 1992 album for Capitol Records and sporadic live appearances. In 2007, Lloyd was replaced in the touring unit by Jimmy Ripp, who had for many years supported Verlaine on his solo albums and tours.

"On his own, Verlaine released eight solo albums, which extended the cryptic authorial voice he developed in Television, on Elektra, Warner Bros., Virgin, I.R.S., Fontana, and Rykodisc from 1979-1992. A 14-year studio hiatus followed until the guitarist reemerged in 2006 with the vocal collection Songs and Other Things and the instrumental set Around, released simultaneously on the Chicago independent label Thrill Jockey.

"He was always a reluctant rock star and guitar hero," Morris concluded.

In a 2006 New York Times story, Ben Sisario wrote, “When asked how his own life should appear in a biography, Mr. Verlaine thought for a moment before offering his preferred self-deprecating epigram: ‘Struggling not to have a professional career.’”