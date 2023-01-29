Harvey Korman: "The Carol Burnett Show" Dynamo Was a Superior "Second Banana" Talent

Photo by Pinterest.com

As Carol Burnett's right-hand man on her long-running music/variety show, Harvey Korman was one of the most beloved "second bananas" in show business. Korman also blazed a dynamite trail on the big-screen in film classics like, among others, Blazing Saddles and High-Anxiety, both written and produced by Mel Brooks.

According to his biography on IMDB.com, Korman was born Harvey Herschel Korman in Chicago, Illinois. His parents, both immigrants, were from Russian Jewish families. His initial breakout role on TV was when he was cast as a featured performer on The Danny Kaye Show (1963). On that lively musical variety series, Korman provided solid support to a multi-talented star in several comedy sketches.

As further detailed on IMDB, Korman boasted "large, expressive features and a wonderfully mutable voice," and played "a wide assortment of characters."

Perhaps his first classic characterization appeared in 1960 when he voiced The Great Gazoo, an excentric character from the future on The Flintstones.

Almost exclusively a comic actor, he stretched a bit to play straight-man Bud Abbott opposite Buddy Hackett's Lou Costello in the 1978 disappointing TV biopic Bud and Lou.

Korman directed and/or produced sitcom episodes and TV comedy specials. He made his film debut with a supporting role in The Last of the Secret Agents?, which was released in 1966.

Three decades later, Korman acted in two 1994 features: the blockbuster live-action version of The Flintstones, for which this time he provided the voice of the Dictabird, and the poorly received but lavishly produced Radioland Murders.

But it was on the Carol Burnett series that Korman gained his largest following accolades. As is noted in his IMDB bio, "ironically Korman would never again find such a successful showcase for his talents though he certainly tried, appearing in several busted pilots and short-lived sitcoms."

To his credit, in a later interview with TV talk show host Conan O'Brien, Korman acknowledged that he was a "second banana," and not "star" material. He also told O'Brien that it was a mistake for him not to appear in the 11th and what became the final season of The Carol Burnett Show.

Indeed, The Carol Burnett Show was never the same without him. And that was soon made clear to everyone associated with the series, along with the millions of viewers at home who missed Korman's magic chemistry with Burnett, and his tremendous, diverse talent.

Had Korman stayed with the series, The Carol Burnett Show may have continued for a 12th or 13th year.