James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young

Photo by The Classic TV Preservation Society

He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes.

His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young.

As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."

MacArthur quit the series just prior to its final season.

"Quite frankly, I grew bored," he explained on his website. "The stories became more bland and predictable and presented less and less challenge to me as an actor."

According to Fox News, MacArthur was born on Dec. 8, 1937. He was the adopted son of playwright Charles MacArthur and Helen Hayes, an award-winning actress often referred to as "First Lady of the American Theatre." Silent film star Lillian Gish was his godmother.

"They did teach me a lot about the theatre just through my life with them," he said of his parents in a 1957 interview in Teen Life magazine. "They never pushed me in any direction. Any major decision has always been my own to make."

MacArthur's big break arrived when he was just 17, with a role in the 1957 "Climax!" television series. He enrolled in Harvard that same year but dropped out in his sophomore year to pursue acting.

He was soon featured in iconic Walt Disney films like Kidnapped, Third Man on the Mountain, Swiss Family Robinson, and The Light in the Forest.

He also had roles in TV shows like The Interns, and in other films such as Spencer's Mountain, the feature film that ultimately inspired The Waltons TV series.

A respected stage actor, MacArthur appeared in several plays The Front Page, which was co-written by his father in the late 1920s, at the Stanford Community Theatre in Palo Alto, Calif.

His live acting career won him the 1961 Theatre World Award for Best New Actor for his performance in Invitation to a March.

As the Associated Press and Fox News documented, "MacArthur said that one of his favorite Hawaii Five-0 episodes was a 1975 segment called 'Retire in Sunny Hawaii Forever' because it marked one of the rare times that he worked on screen with his mother. Hayes played Danno's Aunt Clara, who visits Hawaii and helps the detectives solve a murder."

Asked by the Hawaii Star Bulletin newspaper in 2003 about his fondest memories of working on Hawaii Five-0, MacArthur replied: "Living in Hawaii."