David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation

Photo by ComfortTV.blogspot.com

He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.

His name was David Cassidy, and as documented by People Magazine, he died of organ failure in 2017 at the age of 67. His demise came nearly one year after he revealed he’d been suffering from dementia to People in what would become one of his final lengthiest interviews.

As People reported, Cassidy acknowledged he’d been “in denial” about the memory loss disease, which both his mother and grandfather battled.

“In the end, the only way I knew she recognized me is with one single tear that would drop from her eye every time I walked into the room,” he said in February 2016 of his mom Evelyn Ward, who died in 2012 at the age of 89. “I feared I would end up that way.”

"But in the last year of his life," People continued to document, "Cassidy didn’t dwell on his diagnosis, choosing to focus on his friends, family, and fans after a decades-long career in music and TV."

“In the end, I just want to be happy. I really want to be happy,” he told the magazine. “If I want to have a great life as I have now, I’ve got to just stay on track. I love that I’ve had an amazing life that has touched millions of people all over the world. I’m flattered. The world needs more kindness.”

“I want to focus on what I am, who I am, and how I’ve been without any distractions,” he added. “I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

In 2008, Cassidy also publicly acknowledged he was an alcoholic, and that he struggled with substance abuse which, in 2014, led to a stay in rehab.

"Though those issues once drove a wedge among his family," People chronicled, "Cassidy was surrounded by loved ones when he died in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. And he was always grateful for the support of his devoted fans."

“I’m kind of in awe of them. Truly,” he concluded to People. “To be that connected and supportive of someone it’s a very beautiful and emotional thing for me…everything, it has more meaning.”