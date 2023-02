Gerard Butler and Hilary Swank Behind the Scenes of "P.S. I Love You"

Photo by https://www.ikwilfilmskijken.com/

According to Deadline.com, Gerard Butler is still feeling guilty over an incident with costar Hilary Swank on the set of their 2007 big-screen romantic comedy, P.S. I Love You.

As Deadline journalist Bruce Haring reported, "During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old actor talked about how he 'almost killed' Swank on the film set."

Apparently, "Butler’s character was required to dance shirtless," Haring noted, "garbed only in a pair of suspenders."

“I literally shot that scene for a day and a half and I had to dance like an idiot in the suspenders,” Butler recalled. “At one point, the clip, which was a crocodile clip, got stuck in the television as I’m crawling towards her and she’s right in front of me and she’s laughing hysterically.”

"The clip was 'so dangerous' that the camera crew devised plastic covers as protection," Haring noted.

“I had to ping it, and it would go past my face. And this time I’m crawling toward the bed. It gets stuck,” he said. “It releases, flies over my head, hits her in the head, slashes her head. I cut her open.”

Swank, who has forgiven Butler, was driven to the emergency room. “Imagine a studio, and in three seconds, everybody’s gone, and I’m just sitting there in my boxer shorts and my boots and a pair of socks and I just started crying,” Butler concluded. “‘I just scarred Hilary Swank!’ I almost took her eye out and I just made a fool of myself for two days and this is what I have to show for it. She’s off to the hospital.”