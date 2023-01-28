Jessica Simpson: Her Extreme Weightloss Worries Fans

Photo by SuperWags.com

According to RadarOnline.com and Yahoo! News, Jessica Simpson's friends are apparently "extremely worried" following her extreme weight loss.

As Yahoo!'s Georgia Todd reports, Simpson’s 100-lb weight loss has "gone from impressive to worrisome. Some of her fans couldn’t help but voice their concerns about her ever-shrinking waistline in her latest Instagram posts. New photos show the singer-turned-fashion mogul, 42, seemingly looking skinnier than ever."

Todd says Simpson's friends are "starting to wonder if she’s using healthy methods to drop the pounds. “She continues to lose more and more weight, and it’s alarming,” an insider close to the blonde beauty told Radar, adding that her friends are “extremely worried about her.”

As Todd goes on to document, Simpson "famously lost 100 pounds following the birth of her daughter Birdie, who is now three. Simpson hasn’t been shy about her weight loss journey. She recently revealed that her tone-up was mostly because of a healthy, balanced diet.

“I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right,” Simpson explained. She went on to say that her changed physique has made her feel and appear younger and boosted her energy. “But she continues to lose more and more weight, and it’s alarming,” said a source.

Todd continued to chronicle Simpson's plight: "The Dukes of Hazzard star’s decreasing waistline is raising eyebrows, especially after she posted a selfie of herself in her middle school cheerleader uniform. 'At 42, with three children, what woman fits into clothes she wore as a child? Someone [needs to] step in and help her” one fan wrote. On another post, a fan noted, “Jessica appears to weigh less than her ten-year-old daughter, Maxwell.'"

Simpson’s longtime trainer, Harley Pasternak, insisted the singer dropped the weight in a healthy way. “My mantra is you get lean in life and strong in the gym,” he said. “So the majority of the weight loss actually came from everything she did outside of the gym [as far as being active], and then everything in the gym is about toning and tightening.”

Following some of her fan's public outcry, Simpson said: “As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples’ comments and judgments can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging ‘you will never be good enough.”

As Todd concluded, Simpson "opened up about her impressive weight loss after giving birth to her third child in a candid interview with Extra. In the interview, Extra‘ Terri Seymour asked if she will ever get used to all the obsession about her weight.

“Oh, gosh, no. Would any woman? I’ve been criticized, and it hurts, but I’ve been every weight and I’ve been proud of it. I decided, ‘Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance.'”