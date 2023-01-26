Steven Young, CEO of Sesame Workshop, Pays Loving Tribute To "Sesame Street" Co-Founder Lloyd Morrisett, Who Died at 93

"Sesame Street" co-founder Lloyd Morrisett and friend Photo by Steven Youngwood, CEO, Sesame Workshop

Steven Young, the CEO of Sesame Workshop, and a Board Member paid a loving tribute on LinkedIn.com to Sesame Street co-founder Lloyd Morrisett, who died at 93 on January 25, 2023.

Young's opening remarks were as follows:

"Sharing the sad news that the Workshop's esteemed and beloved co-founder, Lloyd Morrisett, died at the age of 93. His passing is a true and deep loss for the Workshop, the educational sector, and all of those who care about children. I had the honor of getting to know him a bit over the last several years. He was always incredibly kind, curious, and supportive. I always treasured and looked forward to his insights. He will be missed, and I hope to be able to continue to his legacy. Sharing the note #team I sent to the Workshop team earlier today."

Young then went on to relay:

"Dear Sesame Family,

"I am writing to share the sad news that our esteemed and beloved co-founder, Lloyd Morrisett, died yesterday at the age of 93.

"Lloyd leaves an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children the world over, with Sesame Street only the most visible tribute to a lifetime of good work and lasting impact.



"An experimental psychologist by training, Lloyd was a Vice President of the Carnegie Corporation of New York when he posed the question that would revolutionize children’s media: Could television be used to educate? In 1968, with fellow visionary Joan Ganz Cooney, he created the Workshop, where the answer was proven to be a resounding 'yes.'



"As a wise, thoughtful, and above all kind leader, Lloyd was a profound and invaluable guide for 30 years as Chairman of Sesame Workshop’s Board of Trustees before moving on to become Trustee and Chairman Emeritus and, finally, a Lifetime Honorary Trustee. He was fascinated by the power of technology and constantly thinking about new ways it could be used to educate. He was always calm and reflective in making sure the Workshop was having a true impact in helping children and families around the world.



"Some of us had the honor of working with Lloyd in person, others met him at 1900 Broadway or at Sesame events—but there is no doubt that every single one of us has been influenced by his passion, dedication, and firm belief in the transformative power of educational media. Lloyd’s presence will forever be felt in our halls, in our hearts, and in our work on behalf of children and families around the world.



"Joan Ganz Cooney, his co-founder, and close friend put it best. 'Without Lloyd Morrisett, there would be no Sesame Street. It was he who first came up with the notion of using television to teach preschoolers basic skills, such as letters and numbers. He was a trusted partner and loyal friend to me for over fifty years, and he will be sorely missed.'”