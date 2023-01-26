Former Teen Idol Robby Benson Turns 67

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tepJy_0kS4Z9iT00
Photo byThe Classic TV Preservation Society

According to writer/entertainment historian Charles Avent on Facebook.com, actor Robby Benson is now 67 years old. "He rose to prominence as a teen idol in the late 1970s," Avent said, "...appearing in the films One on One (1977) and Ice Castles (1978). He subsequently garnered more fame for portraying the voice of Beast in the Disney animated film Beauty and the Beast (1991) and its numerous sequels and spin-offs. He later directed television, including six episodes of the sitcom Friends. In addition to acting and directing, Benson is an activist in the field of heart research, having undergone four open-heart surgeries since age 28 to correct congenital aortic valve defects and related damage. In 2012, he published a memoir recounting his medical journey and numerous surgeries."

In a deeper exploration of Benson's life and career, Anita Goswami of Meaww.com, documented:

"However, he might not have made it through all the challenges he had faced in his life if it wasn't for his wife of 40 years, Karla DeVito. The two initially got off to a rocky start because their busy schedules frequently interfered with their time together, but they persisted and made it work.

"On July 25, 2022, Benson shared a photo of himself and his singer-wife on social media for their 40th wedding anniversary, saying how "lucky" he was to have her by his side given all his health issues. "We've been married 40 years! I am the luckiest man on the planet Earth - or as lawyers say, 'and in all universes and galaxies in perpetuity!'" he wrote on Facebook."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s8qH2_0kS4Z9iT00
Photo byRobby Benson and Karla DeVito got married in 1982 (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Facebook/Robby Ben

"The artist underwent numerous open-heart surgeries throughout the years," Goswami continued, "...despite always leading a healthy, active lifestyle, as per Amomama. He had his first operation at the age of 28, in which his aortic valve was replaced by a bovine valve. Everything appeared to be in order but after 13 years of leading an active life with his valve replacement, Benson later began to experience issues with the bovine valve. As a result, he had to go for another open heart surgery.

"Unfortunately, this second procedure went wrong.

"He woke up after his second surgery and immediately had trouble breathing. His hands were also strangely fastened to the bed, and the 'sadistic' nurse refused to free him despite his wife's protests. She eventually released his hands herself and took the breathing tubes out of his mouth and only then could he tell her that he was in excruciating pain. Benson talked to USA Today about his wife, saying, 'she helped me find doctors, she made sure I was getting the best treatment, the right medicine. I'm alive because of her.'

"Benson had to undergo another surgery later, in which doctors discovered that a valve had been improperly sewn on during one of his previous surgeries, which was what caused all of his issues. Fortunately, everything appeared to go smoothly after his final surgery. His wife stayed by his side the entire time. Benson said of his wife, 'she has walked me through everything and has been my advocate. Without her, I don't think I would have been able to make it.' He added, 'When we're together, and we look into each other's eyes, and we have one another, we can handle anything. Anything.'"

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 136

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including RETRO ACTIVE TELEVISION, THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
17K followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

John Ritter: "Three's Company" TV Icon Died Much Too Soon

He was a comic genius of the small screen. He helped to bring back the "pratfall," and was praised by the legendary Lucille Ball in the process. His name was John Ritter, and according to Variety.com, he was only 54 years old in 2003 when he died from an undetected flaw in his heart called an aortic dissection.

Read full story
2 comments

Tom Verlaine Dies at 73: Founder of Proflic Punk-Era Band TV

According to Variety.com, "Tom Verlaine, who redefined rock guitar in the punk era of the 1970s with his band Television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 73." Verlaine’s death was confirmed to the New York Times by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine’s peer and former partner Patti Smith. She shared that the musician had died “after a brief illness.”

Read full story

Harvey Korman: "The Carol Burnett Show" Dynamo Was a Superior "Second Banana" Talent

As Carol Burnett's right-hand man on her long-running music/variety show, Harvey Korman was one of the most beloved "second bananas" in show business. Korman also blazed a dynamite trail on the big-screen in film classics like, among others, Blazing Saddles and High-Anxiety, both written and produced by Mel Brooks.

Read full story
1 comments

Massive Meteorite in Antarctica: A Spectacular Scientific Discovery

According to the Good News Network [GNN], "A meteorite containing the oldest material in the solar system has been discovered in Antarctica. It is one of the biggest ever found—and sheds new light on the evolution of the sun and the planets."

Read full story
1 comments

James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young

He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."

Read full story
53 comments

David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation

He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.

Read full story
56 comments

Anissa Jones: The Sad, Short and Tragic Life of the "Family Affair" Star

She was one of the darlings of 1960s family television. She was also one of several former child-stars who died too young after years of being in the spotlight that proved to be overwhelming.

Read full story
43 comments

Gerard Butler and Hilary Swank Behind the Scenes of "P.S. I Love You"

According to Deadline.com, Gerard Butler is still feeling guilty over an incident with costar Hilary Swank on the set of their 2007 big-screen romantic comedy, P.S. I Love You.

Read full story

"Got Talent" Viewers Shocked By Simon Cowell’s Drastic Weight Loss

According to Yahoo! News, Simon Cowell's recent weight loss of lost 60 pounds has some fans expressing their “concerns” for his health. As Yahoo!'s Marissa Matozzo documented, "The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 63, was photographed leaving the show’s auditions event at the London Palladium this week, and according to one fan on Twitter, 'looking much slimmer.' The American Idol alum donned a dark gray fitted t-shirt with black pants and accessorized with his go-to aviator sunglasses at the show’s launch as well.

Read full story
38 comments
Tampa, FL

Senior Caregiving Costs and Siblings: A Growing Concern

According to journalist Bruce Horovitz and AARP.org, "Jaclyn Strauss has four words of advice for siblings who want to share the costs of parental caregiving: play to your strengths."

Read full story

Jimmie Walker: On TV's Classic "Good Times," John Amos, Janet Jackson, and More

As ILoveOldSchoolMusic.com documented in 2018, "Back in the day when Good Times dominated television, many fans probably thought the ‘Evans family’ dynamic was pretty typical. On camera, it was hard to tell they weren’t really a close-knit family, but behind closed doors, the actors’ dynamic was anything but typical. In fact, for the first time ever, Good Times star, Jimmie Walker a.k.a. 'J.J.', is giving fans the low-down on what it was REALLY like when the cameras weren’t rollin.’ During a recent tell-all interview, he spilled all the beans."

Read full story
41 comments
Coronado, CA

Lloyd Hanes: The Beloved Star of TV's "Room 222" Died Too Young

In 1987, actor Lloyd Hanes, star of the groundbreaking classic TV series, Room 222, died much too young, leaving a remarkable legacy. As the Los Angeles Times documented at the time, Haynes, "whose sympathetic portrayal of a Black history teacher in an integrated school brought Emmys to Room 222 and a personal commitment to education by the actor himself, died at his home in Coronado."

Read full story
51 comments

Jessica Simpson: Her Extreme Weightloss Worries Fans

According to RadarOnline.com and Yahoo! News, Jessica Simpson's friends are apparently "extremely worried" following her extreme weight loss. As Yahoo!'s Georgia Todd reports, Simpson’s 100-lb weight loss has "gone from impressive to worrisome. Some of her fans couldn’t help but voice their concerns about her ever-shrinking waistline in her latest Instagram posts. New photos show the singer-turned-fashion mogul, 42, seemingly looking skinnier than ever."

Read full story
62 comments

A Father-Daughter Kidney Donor Story Like No Other

According to journalist Andy Corbley and the Good News Network, "A Welshman decided to donate his kidney to an unknown patient after his daughter received a donated one in a potentially life-saving procedure."

Read full story

Patty Duke: A Troubled But Noble Life Behind the Smiles

According to the Los Angeles Times, "long before celebrities shared their private struggles on talk-show couches and social media feeds, actress Patty Duke broke a Hollywood taboo by speaking publicly about her mental health struggles."

Read full story
7 comments

George Maharis: A Pop-Culture Sensation via TV's "Route 66"

George Maharis was cast as one of the charismatic stars of the TV classic, Route 66, and became a pop-culture sensation. With the premiere of the show in 1960, the handsome actor, who today is a remarkable 93 years old, soon had a significant cult following as Buzz Murdock. The role imbued a James Dean-like appeal, while Maharis had created his own real-life mystique off-screen.

Read full story
17 comments

No "Good Morning, America" for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach

According to journalist Ted Johnson and Deadline.com, "T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are poised to depart GMA3: What You Need To Know after the two anchors were taken off the air following public revelations of a romantic relationship between the two news figures."

Read full story
72 comments

Harrison Ford: The "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars" Icon and the New "Shrinking" Apple TV Series

As reported by Mark Malkin for Variety.com, "Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence didn’t have to do much to convince Harrison Ford to co-star in their new Apple TV+ comedy series, Shrinking.”

Read full story
1 comments

Historic Discovery: Hundreds of Bowling Ball-Sized Titanosaur Eggs

According to the Good News Network, "Indian paleontologists recently uncovered a find of titanic proportions—a series of sauropod nests or 'clutches' that contained 256 dinosaur eggs in total.

Read full story
Natchitoches, LA

Jim Croce: The Tragic Death of the Pop-Rock-Country Music Star

Jim Croce remains one of the most beloved pop-rock-country music stars of all time, decades after his demise. As explained on the performer's official website, when Croce "stepped on stage at Northwestern State University in Louisiana on September 20, 1973, he was riding a wave of long-overdue success. Over the prior year and a half, the 30-year-old singer/songwriter had gone from an opening act to the headliner. He had released two much-loved albums with a third, I Got A Name, due to come out in 10 days.

Read full story
117 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy