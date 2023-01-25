Smokey Robinson Dishes on Diana Ross and Barry Gordy

[From left]: Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross, Barry Gordy Photo by Pinterest.com

According to entertainment journalist Natasha Decker and Madamenoire.com, Smokey Robinson said the affair with Diana Ross continued "longer than it should" while they were both connected with Motown Records.

As Decker reported, "The Miracles frontman said his romance with Ross happened when he was married to his first wife, Claudette Rogers Robinson."

“Well, it lasted, uh, probably longer than it should. ‘Cause I was married at the time,” Smokey smiled and said. “Yeah, that happened later. After I got married… That’s when that started.”

"Robinson recalled being unaware of Ross’ talent while the two grew up together in the same Detroit neighborhood," Decker continued to reveal. "The 'Cruisin' singer explained elsewhere in his interview with DJ VLAD that he only learned of Ross’ vocal ability once she moved away. After Ross asked Robinson to hear her girl group sing and help them get signed to Motown, her trio would go down in history as The Supremes. Ross has publicly acknowledged her close bond with Robinson throughout the decades."

“I lived on the north side of Detroit,” Ross told Andy Warhol during a 1981 chat for Interview Magazine. “Right down the street from me, there was a young man by the name of Smokey Robinson. I was very proud to live down the street from him because he was our only celebrity in town. He was singing with The Miracles.”

Decker relayed how "Ross shared more about her relationship with Robinson in her 1993 memoir, Secrets of A Sparrow. The songstress said the two were the best of friends and Robinson was 'like a mentor' to her. The 'Endless Love' singer also shared that Robinson 'took a special interest' in her.

"During the late ’60s and early ’70s Ross also had a romantic relationship with Motown founder Berry Gordy — with whom she shares her eldest child, Rhonda Suzanne Silberstein," Decker concluded.