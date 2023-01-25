The Tragic, Sad Tale of Sandra Dee and Bobby Darrin

“Together, my parents embodied a dream of what one could be, or have, or marry. Dream Lovers is about two people whose childhoods were cruelly twisted by forces they could not control... It is the record of my search for the truth about my parents as people so that I can accept them, separate from them, and have my own life as Dodd Darrin.”

So writes Dodd Darrin, son of pop-culture icons Sandra Dee and Bobby Darrin, in the heart-wrenching memoir, Dream Lovers: The Magnificent Shattered Lives of Bobby Darin and Sandra Dee.

Photo by Pinterest.com

According to entertainment journalist HADLEY HALL MEARES and VanityFair.com, "When seventeen-year-old Nina Cassotto discovered she was pregnant out of wedlock in 1935, she decided to keep the baby. But she made a deal with her mother, a widowed, effervescent ex-showgirl with a morphine addiction: Polly would pretend to be the child’s mother, and Nina his older sister.

"Robert Cassotto, born May 14, 1936, would not find out his true parentage until he was 32. A sickly child from the start, Dodd writes, his family would hover over the cardboard box that served as his crib. As a child his heart would be severely damaged by four bouts with rheumatic fever, leading the doctors to believe he wouldn’t live past 16. Often too sick to go to school, Polly would teach her son/grandson at home, regaling him with stories of her time in show business."

"Called 'the King' by his family," Meares reported, "Darin grew into a charming, exhibitionist egotist who expected the world."

“I remember being told all my life, 'Bobby’s sickly. You have to be careful and you have to protect him,' his sister Vee later told Dodd. “So that’s…what my family did. And it was a mistake. I’m not saying that he should not have been protected…I’m saying we should have also made him into a human being, and we didn’t do it.”

As Meares continued to reveal, "Alexandra Zuck was born in New Jersey on April 23, 1944, to Mary and John Zuck. Mary, only 19 when her only child was born, soon divorced John—and became obsessed with her uncommonly beautiful daughter. 'Mary always dressed Sandy like a little doll…a skirt with an Eisenhower jacket and a little hat,' one cousin told Dodd. The good-natured, intelligent little girl was a loner, quietly playing with her dolls in her Russian grandparents’ large, rambling home.

"But Mary was always there. According to Dee, she would often keep her home from school, pulling down the shades, claiming it was raining. “Of course, it didn’t rain,” Dee told Dodd. “My mother just wanted me to keep her company. She loved to spend the day curling my hair.” Mary also spoon-fed Dee until she was six, the actor said, leading to Dee’s lifelong battle with anorexia.

"Mary’s overprotective instincts would catastrophically fail when she started dating the debonair NYC commercial real estate entrepreneur Eugene Douvan. According to Dee, Douvan began molesting her when she was five, and raping her when she was eight."

As Dee told Dodd, "The newlyweds took me along on the honeymoon, I slept between them. That became our routine. Eugene always said he was marrying both me and Mary. It sounded nice because I was included but later I saw he married two children. One of them was me and I became his pet girl."

"The abuse would continue for years," Meares explained. "Dee recalled her mother forcing her to say goodbye to her stepfather before school, and then coming out 40 minutes later, rumpled and traumatized, asking seemingly oblivious Mary to button her up.

As Dee also relayed to her son, "Thirty years after Gene’s death, I told my mother what had happened at last. She was ranting…about what a saint Gene was, and I finally couldn’t stand it. I said, 'He wasn’t a saint. He had sex with me.' She said, 'You’re crazy and you’re drunk. Go to bed.' I went to bed, and the next day I said to her, Now I’m sober. And it happened.' She didn’t say anything. She had nothing to come back with."

A tragic, sad tale, indeed, of two of the most talented personalities in the history of the entertainment industry.