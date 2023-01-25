The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only Son

Scott Newman (left) and his famous father Paul Newman Photo by Pinterest

According to entertainment journalist Rebelander Basilan and NewsAmomama.com, Scott Newman "had died from an accidental overdose of alcohol and tranquilizers in a hotel room in Los Angeles. In 1978, he experienced a motorcycle mishap and was taking painkillers to relieve the pain of his injuries.

"Combined with liquor, these had caused his demise, the police assumed," Basilan revealed. "After his passing, his father Paul set up the Scott Newman Center," which is committed to stopping drug abuse through education, Press Reader reported.

"He learned from painful things that happened in His life, [like] losing a son," said actress Sally Field, Paul's co-star in 1981's "Absence of Malice."

Field, the winner of two Oscars, and three Emmys, "added that it made him one of the most notable individuals she had ever known," Basilan explained.

"Scott was the son of Paul from his first wife, Jackie Witte. He had two younger sisters — Susan and Stephanie," continued Basilan. "Scott was a little boy when his father decided to move to California to facilitate his profession, leaving his family in New York City. By 1958, Scott's parents had divorced, and his father had tied the knot with actress Joanne Woodward, who is best known for her performance in The Three Faces of Eve.

Scott and his siblings were particularly troubled by relocating between the homes of their parents, as reported by Daily Mail.

"At times," Basilan said, "...they felt like outcasts in their new family. They were additionally aware of being different from their three half-sisters — Nell, Melissa, and Clea. Scott had been prone to fits, and Paul playfully alludes to him as 'Mad Scott.' His father basically overpowered him as he grew into a youth and afterward into a man. Scott dabbled in drugs and liquor. He went to expensive private schools, from some of which he was expelled for terrible conduct."

"During the 1960s," Basilan continued, "...Scott decided to drop out of college. He then began to accept employment as a stuntman in his father's movies. He also took on menial work and would not approach his father for money-related assistance. Due to his father's influence, Scott was given the opportunity to become a full-time actor in the early 1970s. He was one of the stars in the movie The Great Waldo Pepper, starring Robert Redford.

"He began to drink vigorously and was captured by police for minor alcohol-related offenses. He also assaulted an officer subsequent to being arrested for vandalizing a school transport while intoxicated.

Shortly before he died in September 2008, the father Newman, told Hotchner, "There's nothing you can say that will fix my guilt about Scott. It will be with me as long as I live."

Scott's other work the feature film, The Towering Inferno, which starred his father Paul, and the classic TV series, Marcus Welby, M.D., among other small and big screen appearances.