"Jeffersons" Star Damon Evans and His Eclectic Career

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQUf0_0kPn93aN00
Photo byThe Classic TV Preservation Society

A trailblazing actor, Damon Evans continues to make his esteemed mark in Hollywood, in the live theatre, and on television.

Damon is best known as Lionel Jefferson on the long-running Norman Lear classic TV sitcom The Jeffersons, which starred Isabel Sanford, Sherman Helmsley, Marla Gibbs, Roxie Roker, Franklin Clover, Berlinda Tolbert, Zara Cully, and Paul Benedict. The series explored for the first time on TV an affluent African-American experience — and as Damon Evans, “there were not many Black men on weekly television in those days.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07FHaw_0kPn93aN00
Photo byThe alternate casts of "The Jeffersons" (left with Mike Evans; right with Damon Evans)

Indeed. But not only that, Evans’ training was “mostly music,” which he received from the heralded the Boston Conservatory of Music.

An accomplished singer and stage performer, Evans was born in Baltimore. He graduated from the Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan, USA on a Reader’s Digest Scholarship. After graduation, Evans attended the Boston Conservatory of Music. While in Boston he appeared in productions of Two If by Sea, Hair, and The Corner at the Theatre Company of Boston. His off-Broadway credits include performances in A Day in the Life of Just About Everyone, Bury the Dead for the Urban Arts Corp, and Love Me, Love My Children. He made his Broadway debut in The Me Nobody Knows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bYlRu_0kPn93aN00
Damon Evans (2nd from top right) with the cast of "The Me Nobody Knows" (including a young Ralph Carter, 2nd from the bottom right)Photo byDamon Evans

Other Broadway credits include Via Galactica and a portrayal of Matthew in Lost in the Stars. Evans, too, toured as Judas and Jesus Christ, the authorized concert version of the famed Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Jesus Christ Superstar. Evans also performed in the Tony, Obie, and Drama Desk Award-winning Broadway musical Don’t Bother Me I Can’t Cope, which was written by Micki Grant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3Dkv_0kPn93aN00
Damon Evans (2nd from left in middle row) with a summer stock theatre group from his youthPhoto byDamon Evans

In the late 1980s, Evans appeared in Trevor Nunn’s Glyndebourne Festival production of the George Gershwin opera, Porgy and Bess, and again in the 1993 TV adaptation of that production. Evans played Sportin’ Life, a role originated by John W. Bubbles and originally written for famed 1920s and 1930s jazz bandleader and singer Cab Galloway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dzPu2_0kPn93aN00
Damon Evans on stage in "Carmen Jones"Photo byDamon Evans

As Lionel Jefferson on The Jeffersons, Damon stepped into another role that had been previously played by another actor. Damon brought to that ground-breaking sitcom, which originally aired on CBS from 1975 to 1985, his own unique take on a character first played by Mike Evans (no relation).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QELsc_0kPn93aN00
Damon Evans as "Jesus" in the play "Jesus Christ" (based on the Broadway musical, "Jesus Christ Superstar"Photo byDamon Evans

But that development was not without its obstacles, mainly in the guise of Isabel Sanford, who played Damon’s TV mother, Louise Jefferson. As Damon explains, “I worked with Isabel in the mid-1960s, before The Jeffersons. We appeared together in the James Baldwin play, The Amen Corner. She was brilliant. But she didn’t like me.”

“Isabel was always trying to ‘out’ me,” says Evans, who was then a closeted and now openly gay man. “She was always criticizing me for something or would ask me to do these ridiculous errands that had nothing to do with being on The Jeffersons.”

One time, Evans continues to recall, there was a point where actress Roxie Roker, who played Louise Jefferson’s best friend (and who in real life was mother to rock star Lenny Kravitz), had to intervene. “Roxie just had to come over and bring me away from Isabel,” Damon recalled.

“I loved Roxie,” Damon added. “She made me feel safe. And I had known Sherman Helmsley from working together before. And I especially had a great deal of respect for Marla Gibbs, who was and remains a great performer.”

However, Sanford may not have had anything personal against Damon; the actress, whose other roles include a scene-stealing appearance in director Stanley Kramer’s iconic 1968 feature film, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (starring Sidney Poitier, Kathryn Hepburn, and Spencer Tracy) may have just missed her working relationship with Mike Evans.

Both Sanford and Mike Evans initially began playing their Jefferson roles on All in the Family, which gave birth to The Jeffersons series. Consequently, a familiar bond had been formed between the two performers.

In considering this assessment of Sanford’s pining for her previous link with Mike Evans, Damon Evans says, “That is the first time I have heard that as a possible explanation. And I agree with it one hundred percent.”

“The interesting thing is,” Damon continued, “I never met Mike Evans. I was at church my first season on The Jeffersons, and a woman approached me and say, ‘Hi, I’m Mike’s mother. I want to congratulate you on the show.”

“That was the closest I came to meeting Mike,” Damon acknowledges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7WRz_0kPn93aN00
Photo byDamon evans

As to why Mike Evans left the series in the first place, Damon adds, “Well, from what I heard over the years…and indeed it was only hearsay, but it does make sense: At the end of the first season, Mike said, ‘I want more screen time, and if I don’t get it, I’m quitting.’ So, they fired him.”

As it turned out, Mike Evans was the co-creator of Good Times, which starred Esther Role, John Amos, Jimmie Walker, Bern Nadette Stanis, and Ralph Carter as a young character named Mike Evans. This was another Norman Lear sitcom that focused on the African-American experience; if from a very different perspective than The Jeffersons; a working-class perspective; one that Mike Evans based on his real-life youth.

The real-life Mike Evans did return to The Jeffersons in that show’s final season, because as Damon Evans explains, “I did not want to come back in the last year. They used me only once. I did not want to be there.”

Today, the dynamic Damon Evans continues to make his mark the delight of theatre-going audiences across the country and around the world with a wide range of theatrical and musical performances.

