Cheryl Ladd Talks "Charlie's Angels" and Life Challenges

Photo by ECelebrityFacts.com

In a recent interview with Closer Magazine, Charlie's Angels star Cheryl Ladd discussed her family, marriage, and performing on the classic 1970s TV detective series.

"I'm one of those people who still have a name because of Charlie's Angels," Ladd told Closer in July 2022. "The show is always airing somewhere on the planet!"

As Ladd also relayed to Closer a few years before, "I see people all the time that want their picture taken with Kris Munroe and they want to do the Charlie’s Angels pose with me — men, women, and children, which is adorable. What’s amazing is when people come up to me and say things like, ‘I wouldn’t have been a police officer without Charlie’s Angels. You girls inspired all of us and women firefighters, doctors, and all kinds of people.’ They were just inspired by those three ‘Angels.’ I just feel so proud that it had an impact on women that was just so virulent and it’s joyful.”

However, after original Charlie's Angels star Farrah Fawcett left the series, Ladd first rejected the idea to star in the show as Fawcett's younger TV sister. "I was replacing Farrah Fawcett, and she was the biggest star on the planet," Ladd said. She thought, "How can anyone do that?"

But Ladd did finally sign on to appear in the series, which also featured Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, Shelley Hack, and Tanya Roberts, the latter of whom passed away in 2021.

In the process, Ladd. who prides herself on being a Christian who prays every day, went on to become a pop-culture sensation of her own.

"Life is a challenge," she concluded. "It can be very tricky, but it can also be magical."