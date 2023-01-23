Black Hole Eats Star 300 Million Light Years Away

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47D9lt_0kO5YDCe00
[Artist illustration]Photo byNASA, ESA, Leah Hustak of STScI

Black holes are gatherers, not hunters. They lie in wait until a hapless star wanders by.

When the star gets close enough, the black hole’s gravitational grasp violently rips it apart and sloppily devours its gasses while belching out intense radiation.

Now, astronomers using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope have recorded a star’s final moments in detail, as it gets gobbled up by a black hole.

Although the black hole encounters are violent, they’re known as “tidal disruption events”—and astronomers are using Hubble to find out the details of what happens when a wayward star plunges into the gravitational abyss.

The ‘AT2022dsb tidal event’ can’t be photographed up-close with Hubble because the munched-up star is nearly 300 million light-years away. But astronomers used Hubble’s ultraviolet sensitivity to study the light from the shredded star—which include hydrogen, carbon, and more, all forensic clues to the black hole homicide.

About 100 tidal disruption events around black holes have been detected by astronomers using various telescopes. NASA recently reported that they spotted another black hole tidal disruption event on March 1, 2021, from another galaxy.

Data was collected in X-ray light from an extremely hot corona around the black hole after the star was already torn apart.

“There’s a lot of information that you can get from the ultraviolet spectra,” said Emily Engelthaler of the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA).

“We’re excited because we can get these details about what the debris is doing. The tidal event can tell us a lot about a black hole.”

[Artist illustration]Photo byNASA, ESA, Leah Hustak of STScI

According to the Good News Network, "changes in the doomed star’s condition are taking place on the order of days or months, but for any given galaxy with a quiescent supermassive black hole at the center, NASA believes shedding happens only a few times every 100,000 years.

"This AT2022dsb stellar snacking event was first caught on March 1, 2022, by the All-Sky Automated Survey for Supernovae (ASAS-SN or “Assassin”), a network of ground-based telescopes that surveys the extragalactic sky roughly once a week for violent, variable, and transient events that are shaping our universe. This energetic collision was close enough to Earth and bright enough for the Hubble astronomers to do ultraviolet spectroscopy over a longer-than-normal period of time."

“Typically, these events are hard to observe. You get maybe a few observations at the beginning of the disruption when it’s really bright. Our program is different in that it is designed to look at a few tidal events over a year to see what happens,” said Peter Maksym of the CfA. “We saw this early enough that we could observe it at these very intense black hole accretion stages. We saw the accretion rate drop as it turned to a trickle over time.”

"The Hubble spectroscopic data are interpreted as coming from a very bright, hot, donut-shaped area of gas that was once the star," reported the Good News Network. "This area, known as a torus, is the size of the solar system and is swirling around a black hole in the middle."

“We’re looking somewhere on the edge of that donut. We’re seeing a stellar wind from the black hole sweeping over the surface that’s being projected towards us at speeds of 20 million miles per hour (three percent the speed of light),” said Maksym.

“We really are still getting our heads around the event. You shred the star and then it’s got this material that’s making its way into the black hole. And so you’ve got models where you think you know what is going on, and then you’ve got what you actually see. This is an exciting place for scientists to be: right at the interface of the known and the unknown.”

The results were reported at the 241st meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Seattle, Washington.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including RETRO ACTIVE TELEVISION, THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
15K followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Robert Urich ("Vegas") and Heather Menzies ("The Sound of Music": Their Tragic Lives

The late actor Robert Urich remains one of the most beloved personalities of all time. But his life and death were tragic, as was the life and death of his wife. As documented on FactsVerse.com, "Robert Urich was known throughout the world as a tough guy. Having starred in such television programs as VEGA$ and Spenser: For Hire. However, many audience members didn’t realize that. While Robert Urich was famous for doing battle with tough foes on the screen. He would end up having to fight an even tougher battle later on in his life. As well, unlike the scripted episodes of the television programs that made him famous. This was a battle that he wasn’t going to win. Join Facts Verse as we attempt to uncover the tragic death of Robert Urich and his wife.

Read full story

Steven Young, CEO of Sesame Workshop, Pays Loving Tribute To "Sesame Street" Co-Founder Lloyd Morrisett, Who Died at 93

Steven Young, the CEO of Sesame Workshop, and a Board Member paid a loving tribute on LinkedIn.com to Sesame Street co-founder Lloyd Morrisett, who died at 93 on January 25, 2023.

Read full story

Former Teen Idol Robby Benson Turns 67

According to writer/entertainment historian Charles Avent on Facebook.com, actor Robby Benson is now 67 years old. "He rose to prominence as a teen idol in the late 1970s," Avent said, "...appearing in the films One on One (1977) and Ice Castles (1978). He subsequently garnered more fame for portraying the voice of Beast in the Disney animated film Beauty and the Beast (1991) and its numerous sequels and spin-offs. He later directed television, including six episodes of the sitcom Friends. In addition to acting and directing, Benson is an activist in the field of heart research, having undergone four open-heart surgeries since age 28 to correct congenital aortic valve defects and related damage. In 2012, he published a memoir recounting his medical journey and numerous surgeries."

Read full story
San Clemente, CA

James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" Series

According to journalist Greg Evans at Deadline.com, "Lance Kerwin, the former child actor who shot to fame in the late 1970s as the star of the sometimes controversial NBC teen drama series James at 15, died Tuesday of undetermined causes in San Clemente, CA. He was 62."

Read full story
52 comments
Kinderhook, NY

Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth Millions

According to journalist Andy Corbleyand the Good News Network, "an oil sketch done by Dutch Master Anthony van Dyck is going up for auction soon, after being found discarded in a farm shed covered with bird droppings."

Read full story

Smokey Robinson Dishes on Diana Ross and Barry Gordy

According to entertainment journalist Natasha Decker and Madamenoire.com, Smokey Robinson said the affair with Diana Ross continued "longer than it should" while they were both connected with Motown Records.

Read full story
11 comments

Elizabeth Taylor and William Pawley, Jr.: Her First True Love Affair

According to Closer Weekly, "In the early 2000s, William Pawley Jr. reached out to Elizabeth Taylor. More than 50 years earlier, he had been the celebrated actress’ first great love and fiancé. I never got over Elizabeth,' confessed the man she called Bill about their 1949 whirlwind courtship, engagement, and break-up."

Read full story

The Tragic, Sad Tale of Sandra Dee and Bobby Darrin

“Together, my parents embodied a dream of what one could be, or have, or marry. Dream Lovers is about two people whose childhoods were cruelly twisted by forces they could not control... It is the record of my search for the truth about my parents as people so that I can accept them, separate from them, and have my own life as Dodd Darrin.”

Read full story
22 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only Son

According to entertainment journalist Rebelander Basilan and NewsAmomama.com, Scott Newman "had died from an accidental overdose of alcohol and tranquilizers in a hotel room in Los Angeles. In 1978, he experienced a motorcycle mishap and was taking painkillers to relieve the pain of his injuries.

Read full story
29 comments

"Jeffersons" Star Damon Evans and His Eclectic Career

A trailblazing actor, Damon Evans continues to make his esteemed mark in Hollywood, in the live theatre, and on television. Damon is best known as Lionel Jefferson on the long-running Norman Lear classic TV sitcom The Jeffersons, which starred Isabel Sanford, Sherman Helmsley, Marla Gibbs, Roxie Roker, Franklin Clover, Berlinda Tolbert, Zara Cully, and Paul Benedict. The series explored for the first time on TV an affluent African-American experience — and as Damon Evans, “there were not many Black men on weekly television in those days.”

Read full story

Paul Walker: "Fast and Furious 7" Movie Used CGI to Finish Filming When Actor Died

According to BuzzFeed.com, "When Paul Walker, 40, died in a car accident on Nov. 30, 2013, it left The Fast and the Furious franchise without a key star in the middle of production on a sequel expected to make hundreds of millions of dollars."

Read full story
2 comments

Cheryl Ladd Talks "Charlie's Angels" and Life Challenges

In a recent interview with Closer Magazine, Charlie's Angels star Cheryl Ladd discussed her family, marriage, and performing on the classic 1970s TV detective series. "I'm one of those people who still have a name because of Charlie's Angels," Ladd told Closer in July 2022. "The show is always airing somewhere on the planet!"

Read full story
2 comments
Cochran, GA

Tragedy Averted: Railroad Worker Rescues Racoon

There is hope for humanity after all. There is an increasing amount of animal rescuers in the world. People from all walks of life are doing what they can to not only help unfortunate housepets, such as cats and dogs but all kinds of four-legged creatures.

Read full story
Geraldine, AL

Small Alabama Town's Residents Stunned That Farmer Secretly Paid Pharmacy Bills for Years

According to journalist Andy Corbley and The Good News Network, "Upon the occasion of the funeral for one Hody Childress from Geraldine, Alabama, it was revealed that for a decade this quiet and humble gentleman was a sort of guardian angel for the town’s poor and sick.

Read full story
1 comments

Adult Bullying: An Increasing Problem in the Workplace

According to a report by journalist Gwen Moran for AARP.org, "After working for roughly 30 years in the software industry, Minette Norman’s hard work had landed her in the role of global vice president of engineering at a large company. After her employer went through a reorganization, Norman, then 59, says she became a victim of bullying."

Read full story
38 comments

Consumer Tipping: Too Much of a Good Thing?

As documented by journalist Halleluya Hadero via Yahoo! News and the Associated Press,. "Across the country, there’s a silent frustration brewing about an age-old practice that many say is getting out of hand: tipping.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

TikToker Review Helps To Make Restaurant a Success

According to journalist Joseph Lamourad and Today.com, "a Las Vegas pizzeria has been blessed with a boon of business thanks to a TikToker on the rise." As Lamourad continued to report, on January 3, "TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee shared a video to his many millions of followers that would change the fate of Frankensons, a Las Vegas restaurant that serves pizza, chicken wings, and more. In the video, he recounts a story about how he came in one day and had a heartwarming experience with the owner, Frank Steele."

Read full story

Jason Momoa: "Aquaman 2" and Many Batman Revelations

According to Yahoo! News and The Independent, "Jason Momoa has revealed that the forthcoming Aquaman sequel filmed scenes with a multitude of Batman actors. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to premiere in movie theaters toward the end of 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
Sussex County, NJ

True Hero: Policeman/Former Marine Saves Man From Fridgid Forest

According to the Good News Network, "a team of New Jersey police officers went “above and beyond” to rescue a stranded man who nearly died from the cold. "Tom McHugh was reported missing by his daughter on December 17th, 24 hours after she had last seen him—when he left for a ride in the mountains of rural Sussex County in his side-by-side.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

Ground-breaking 3-D 2-Story Texas Home Is First To Be Printed in the U.S.

We've been watching movies in 3-D for decades. But living in 3-D homes in reality, after they are "printed" out?. The enormous printer weighing more than 12 tons is creating what is believed to be the first 3D-printed, two-story home in the United States; a 4,000-square-foot home in Houston, Texas.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy