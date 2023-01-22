Revelations from Julie Andrews: Star of "The Sound of Music" and "Mary Poppins"

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KEY3B_0kNM6LlY00
Photo byNew York Daily News

The hills will ever be alive with The Sound of Music.

Or so sings film, television, and stage legend Julie Andrews in that iconic film of 1965.

In a recent interview with Closer Magazine, Andrews offered some revelations about her that many of her millions of fans may not know or be aware of.

Andrews started her career young. "I was one of those child brats that had a freak singing voice and was performing in vaudeville in England for many years."

Then arrived a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to star on Broadway, which led to another remarkable opportunity to make her mark in Hollywood.

Regarding Dick Van Dyke, her co-star in the original Mary Poppins film of 1964, Andrews told Closer, "What a sweetheart he is. The high stepping, those great legs of his that could do anything. What's not to love about Dick Van Dyke. He's adorable."

As to what transpired after filming her flying scene in Poppins, Andrews said, "I called down from way in the ceiling, 'Could you let me down a little easy?' I think the wire gave.'"

At which point, Andrews said she "plummeted to the stage."

"I was spitting hay and mud and straw and God knows what," she continued to relay. "But it was an amazing shot."

Contrary to what some may have perceived over the years, Andrews is not a diva. "I do like to put [young actors] at ease," she said. "I like to try to share."

Andrews was referring to a then-18-year-old Anne Hathaway who starred with her in The Princess Diaries feature film of 2001.

But with regard to dealing with royalty in real life, Andrews recalled her initial performance for the Queen of England. "The first time I sang for her I was like 12 years old," Andrews said of the U.K. monarch, who as Closer Magazine concluded, made Julie a Dame Commander of the British Empire in 2000.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including RETRO ACTIVE TELEVISION, THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
14K followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

San Clemente, CA

James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" Series

According to journalist Greg Evans at Deadline.com, "Lance Kerwin, the former child actor who shot to fame in the late 1970s as the star of the sometimes controversial NBC teen drama series James at 15, died Tuesday of undetermined causes in San Clemente, CA. He was 62."

Read full story
26 comments
Kinderhook, NY

Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth Millions

According to journalist Andy Corbleyand the Good News Network, "an oil sketch done by Dutch Master Anthony van Dyck is going up for auction soon, after being found discarded in a farm shed covered with bird droppings."

Read full story

Smokey Robinson Dishes on Diana Ross and Barry Gordy

According to entertainment journalist Natasha Decker and Madamenoire.com, Smokey Robinson said the affair with Diana Ross continued "longer than it should" while they were both connected with Motown Records.

Read full story
7 comments

Elizabeth Taylor and William Pawley, Jr.: Her First True Love Affair

According to Closer Weekly, "In the early 2000s, William Pawley Jr. reached out to Elizabeth Taylor. More than 50 years earlier, he had been the celebrated actress’ first great love and fiancé. I never got over Elizabeth,' confessed the man she called Bill about their 1949 whirlwind courtship, engagement, and break-up."

Read full story

The Tragic, Sad Tale of Sandra Dee and Bobby Darrin

“Together, my parents embodied a dream of what one could be, or have, or marry. Dream Lovers is about two people whose childhoods were cruelly twisted by forces they could not control... It is the record of my search for the truth about my parents as people so that I can accept them, separate from them, and have my own life as Dodd Darrin.”

Read full story
15 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only Son

According to entertainment journalist Rebelander Basilan and NewsAmomama.com, Scott Newman "had died from an accidental overdose of alcohol and tranquilizers in a hotel room in Los Angeles. In 1978, he experienced a motorcycle mishap and was taking painkillers to relieve the pain of his injuries.

Read full story
25 comments

"Jeffersons" Star Damon Evans and His Eclectic Career

A trailblazing actor, Damon Evans continues to make his esteemed mark in Hollywood, in the live theatre, and on television. Damon is best known as Lionel Jefferson on the long-running Norman Lear classic TV sitcom The Jeffersons, which starred Isabel Sanford, Sherman Helmsley, Marla Gibbs, Roxie Roker, Franklin Clover, Berlinda Tolbert, Zara Cully, and Paul Benedict. The series explored for the first time on TV an affluent African-American experience — and as Damon Evans, “there were not many Black men on weekly television in those days.”

Read full story

Paul Walker: "Fast and Furious 7" Movie Used CGI to Finish Filming When Actor Died

According to BuzzFeed.com, "When Paul Walker, 40, died in a car accident on Nov. 30, 2013, it left The Fast and the Furious franchise without a key star in the middle of production on a sequel expected to make hundreds of millions of dollars."

Read full story
2 comments

Cheryl Ladd Talks "Charlie's Angels" and Life Challenges

In a recent interview with Closer Magazine, Charlie's Angels star Cheryl Ladd discussed her family, marriage, and performing on the classic 1970s TV detective series. "I'm one of those people who still have a name because of Charlie's Angels," Ladd told Closer in July 2022. "The show is always airing somewhere on the planet!"

Read full story
2 comments
Cochran, GA

Tragedy Averted: Railroad Worker Rescues Racoon

There is hope for humanity after all. There is an increasing amount of animal rescuers in the world. People from all walks of life are doing what they can to not only help unfortunate housepets, such as cats and dogs but all kinds of four-legged creatures.

Read full story
Geraldine, AL

Small Alabama Town's Residents Stunned That Farmer Secretly Paid Pharmacy Bills for Years

According to journalist Andy Corbley and The Good News Network, "Upon the occasion of the funeral for one Hody Childress from Geraldine, Alabama, it was revealed that for a decade this quiet and humble gentleman was a sort of guardian angel for the town’s poor and sick.

Read full story
1 comments

Adult Bullying: An Increasing Problem in the Workplace

According to a report by journalist Gwen Moran for AARP.org, "After working for roughly 30 years in the software industry, Minette Norman’s hard work had landed her in the role of global vice president of engineering at a large company. After her employer went through a reorganization, Norman, then 59, says she became a victim of bullying."

Read full story
32 comments

Consumer Tipping: Too Much of a Good Thing?

As documented by journalist Halleluya Hadero via Yahoo! News and the Associated Press,. "Across the country, there’s a silent frustration brewing about an age-old practice that many say is getting out of hand: tipping.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

TikToker Review Helps To Make Restaurant a Success

According to journalist Joseph Lamourad and Today.com, "a Las Vegas pizzeria has been blessed with a boon of business thanks to a TikToker on the rise." As Lamourad continued to report, on January 3, "TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee shared a video to his many millions of followers that would change the fate of Frankensons, a Las Vegas restaurant that serves pizza, chicken wings, and more. In the video, he recounts a story about how he came in one day and had a heartwarming experience with the owner, Frank Steele."

Read full story

Jason Momoa: "Aquaman 2" and Many Batman Revelations

According to Yahoo! News and The Independent, "Jason Momoa has revealed that the forthcoming Aquaman sequel filmed scenes with a multitude of Batman actors. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to premiere in movie theaters toward the end of 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
Sussex County, NJ

True Hero: Policeman/Former Marine Saves Man From Fridgid Forest

According to the Good News Network, "a team of New Jersey police officers went “above and beyond” to rescue a stranded man who nearly died from the cold. "Tom McHugh was reported missing by his daughter on December 17th, 24 hours after she had last seen him—when he left for a ride in the mountains of rural Sussex County in his side-by-side.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

Ground-breaking 3-D 2-Story Texas Home Is First To Be Printed in the U.S.

We've been watching movies in 3-D for decades. But living in 3-D homes in reality, after they are "printed" out?. The enormous printer weighing more than 12 tons is creating what is believed to be the first 3D-printed, two-story home in the United States; a 4,000-square-foot home in Houston, Texas.

Read full story

Black Hole Eats Star 300 Million Light Years Away

Black holes are gatherers, not hunters. They lie in wait until a hapless star wanders by. When the star gets close enough, the black hole’s gravitational grasp violently rips it apart and sloppily devours its gasses while belching out intense radiation.

Read full story
1 comments

Actors Show Concern Following Alec Baldwin Charges

According to The New York Times, "the news that Alec Baldwin is facing manslaughter charges for killing a cinematographer with a gun he had been told was safe had actor Steven Pasquale thinking back to the filming of Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem more than a decade ago when he and other actors were handed military-style rifles and told to start shooting."

Read full story
68 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy