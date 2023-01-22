Revelations from Julie Andrews: Star of "The Sound of Music" and "Mary Poppins"

Photo by New York Daily News

The hills will ever be alive with The Sound of Music.

Or so sings film, television, and stage legend Julie Andrews in that iconic film of 1965.

In a recent interview with Closer Magazine, Andrews offered some revelations about her that many of her millions of fans may not know or be aware of.

Andrews started her career young. "I was one of those child brats that had a freak singing voice and was performing in vaudeville in England for many years."

Then arrived a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to star on Broadway, which led to another remarkable opportunity to make her mark in Hollywood.

Regarding Dick Van Dyke, her co-star in the original Mary Poppins film of 1964, Andrews told Closer, "What a sweetheart he is. The high stepping, those great legs of his that could do anything. What's not to love about Dick Van Dyke. He's adorable."

As to what transpired after filming her flying scene in Poppins, Andrews said, "I called down from way in the ceiling, 'Could you let me down a little easy?' I think the wire gave.'"

At which point, Andrews said she "plummeted to the stage."

"I was spitting hay and mud and straw and God knows what," she continued to relay. "But it was an amazing shot."

Contrary to what some may have perceived over the years, Andrews is not a diva. "I do like to put [young actors] at ease," she said. "I like to try to share."

Andrews was referring to a then-18-year-old Anne Hathaway who starred with her in The Princess Diaries feature film of 2001.

But with regard to dealing with royalty in real life, Andrews recalled her initial performance for the Queen of England. "The first time I sang for her I was like 12 years old," Andrews said of the U.K. monarch, who as Closer Magazine concluded, made Julie a Dame Commander of the British Empire in 2000.