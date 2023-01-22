Actors Show Concern Following Alec Baldwin Charges

Photo by News.Sky.com

According to The New York Times, "the news that Alec Baldwin is facing manslaughter charges for killing a cinematographer with a gun he had been told was safe had actor Steven Pasquale thinking back to the filming of Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem more than a decade ago when he and other actors were handed military-style rifles and told to start shooting."

Pasquale felt safe, he said, due to his reliance on the professional props experts and the armorer who had checked and presented him with the firearm.

“We are artists — we are not actual cowboys, actual cops, actual superheroes,” Pasquale said. “We are not Jason Bourne. I can’t even begin to imagine an actor having the responsibility of now needing to be the safety person on the set regarding prop guns. That’s insane.”

As the Times continued to report, "The charges being brought against Baldwin for an on-set shooting had many actors recalling their own experiences with guns on sets, and discussing safety measures and who bears primary responsibility for them."

In his conversation with the Times, actor Michael Chiklis, from TV police shows such as The Commish and The Shield, described the shooting as “a tragic accident” and said that “moving forward, there is absolutely no reason to use a real firearm on set ever again.”

"The case," the Times continued, "in which prosecutors in New Mexico maintain that Baldwin bore responsibility for ensuring that the gun he was handed on the set of Rust was safe, has prompted a debate within the film industry over gun safety and protocols. SAG-AFTRA, a union representing film workers, said the responsibility lay not with actors but with trained professionals. Actors and armorers described varying experiences with guns on sets, with some actors exercising a higher level of caution than others.

"Baldwin faces two charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed Oct. 21, 2021, when the revolver he was rehearsing with — which he had been told was 'cold,' meaning it should not have contained any live ammunition — suddenly fired," the Times reported.