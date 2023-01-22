Baker Creates Animated Cakes

Photo by Amy’s Little Cakery – SWNS

According to the Good News Network, Amy Bicknell, a part-time baker, creates remarkable 2-D cakes that appear to be drawings "straight out of a cartoon."

As the Good News Network continued to document, "Bicknell was inspired to create her own cartoon cake after spotting a picture of one online.

"Her first attempt at the cake proved challenging as she doesn’t normally work with fondant icing, made of granulated sugar and water. (She preferred using a cream-based ganache instead.) But her animated-style slice cake soon became incredibly popular.

"The 44-year-old has now been inundated with requests from around the world for special occasions like birthdays and even wedding cakes.

"A video shows her entire process, from covering the sponge cake in icing and perfectly smoothing it out to lining the edges with thin black fondant to create the animated effect. Many people don’t even believe they are cakes until she cuts into them.

Bicknell, from Greater Manchester in England, began Amy’s Little Cakery in April 2020 "for fun during lockdown—and, as a full-time teacher, she had no intention of it becoming a business," the Good News Network reported.

“I created a page for my cakes," Bicknell said. "I quickly grew a following and it just spiraled from there. I never expected my account to grow so quickly, but I’ve been very lucky to work as a brand ambassador with several amazing companies. “I love what I do and find it to be a creative release from a very stressful job.”

Amy’s Little Cakery utilizes the social media account on Instagram "to share her creations, where she has amassed over 120,000 followers," Good News revealed.

Bicknell hopes her work inspires other bakers to attempt this trendy cake decoration. As she said, “It really makes people look twice, as they look just like a drawing! I love an illusion that you can make out of cake and I hope they can make people smile."