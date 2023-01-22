Centenarian Woman Says Dancing Is Key To Youth

Dinkie Flowers on her 100th birthday Photo by SWNS

According to the Good News Network, Dinkie Flowers, a 101-year-old former professional dancer from Britain, says the secret to staying young and healthy includes daily moves in ballet.

“I couldn’t live without dancing and I think it’s what’s kept me young and happy.”

“It sounds hard, but it’s never too late to start,” she went on to say. “Once you know what you’re doing and being taught by a teacher you’d love it.”

The woman began dancing at age 3 and still teaches at her dance school, titled Dinkie Flowers Stage School. “I just love dancing," she said. "I always have and I always will. I’d advise anyone—and everyone—to start dancing to keep your body and mind young. “Every day I go and dance in the studio. The work you do keeps your body supple.”

As the Good News Network also reported, Flowers continued to reflect on her long life, as the mother-of-one who lives in Shoreham-by-Sea in Sussex, England. She won’t stop dancing, she said, “until they take me away in a box. I just couldn’t live without dancing. You don’t have to go mad, but it’s good to keep on moving your body, bending your knees, and stuff like that.”

Flowers made her television debut a few years back, "tap-dancing her way through auditions to appear on The Greatest Dancer at 98 years young," Good News Network documented.

Dinkie, who has four grandchildren, said "helping people dance" is her life. “I see people just sitting on their bottoms all day and reading, but it’s important to get up and keep on moving—do something."

“It doesn’t matter how old you are," Flowers concluded. "You could be 30 or 100, but as long as you have movement [in your life] you are fit and well.”