William Frawley: The TV Trials, Tribulations, and Feuds of the "I Love Lucy" and "My Three Sons" Star

Photo by The Classic TV Preservation Society

He was talented and courageous, but had a drinking problem and was difficult to work with.

A legendary character from early films, William Frawley became a TV household name as one of the stars of the legendary I Love Lucy series, and later on the My Three Sons sitcom.

But both experiences were not the most pleasant for Frawley, and he didn't make it any easier for the cast members of both shows.

I Love Lucy starred the iconic Lucille Ball, and her on-screen/real-life husband Desi Arnaz. Frawley played their senior landlord and neighbor Fred Mertz, opposite Vivian Vance as his harried wife Ethel.

Frawley and Vance had never got along. According to entertainment journalist Gary Brumburgh and Classic Images Magazine, the longstanding feud between the two performers commenced on I Love Lucy's first day of rehearsal. "Bill overheard Vivian tactlessly tell someone, in response to learning Frawley was her TV husband, 'Husband? That old coot could be my grandfather.'"

"Bill never forgave her," Bramburgh relayed. "Careful to be professional on the set, the two were anything but anywhere else."

Of Vance, Frawley once said, "She's one of the finest girls to come out of Kansas, but I often wish she'd go back there."

Frawley did not make life any merrier on the set of My Three Sons, where he played Michael Francis 'Bub' O'Casey. That character was the father-in-law/housekeeper in the household headed by Fred MacMurray's Steve Douglas, and his sons played by Tim Considine, Don Grady, and Stanley Livingston. After Considine left the series, Barry Livingston, Stanley's younger son, joined the show to re-complete the trio of siblings.

Although the Sons set was more lenient with Frawley's grumpy demeanor, he would eventually start forgetting lines. His disruptive behavior was ultimately not tolerated, and he was replaced by William Demarest who played Bub's brother, Charley O'Casey.

Frawley and Demarest had been bitter rivals for character roles on the big screen. So, it was just all too much to take for Frawley when Demarest took his curmudgeonly spot on Sons.

As Stanley Livingston once concluded, Frawley "wasn't married. he didn't have any kids or grandkids. All he really had at that time was My Three Sons and when they took that away from him, he really had nothing to live for."

On March 3, 1966, just a few years following Frawley's cameo appearance on The Lucy Show, one of Ball's popular sequel series to I Love Lucy, and only five days after his 79th birthday, the actor died.

Though not before leaving his mark on two of the most beloved television sitcoms of all time.