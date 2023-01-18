The TV Reboot Frenzy - But Without the Class

Photo by NetFlix

"That ‘90s Show, which, like That '70s Show, is Happy Days with drugs and sex."

So observed esteemed television journalist Robert Lloyd in a recent article for the Los Angeles Times. As he went on to explain, "It's impossible to generalize about television except to say that there's too much of it, but here and there, in a small way, we seem to be experiencing something of a neoclassical phase. Reheating old series and seasoning them to modern tastes — often to make them darker, more psychologically acute, or self-satirical — has been common practice for a while. But there is also a move to mimic and honor the forms and ambitions of pre-prestige television, made less to impress or elevate than to entertain."

"A show like the recent CBS series So Help Me Todd, with Marcia Gay Harden as an attorney and Skylar Astin as her investigator son," Lloyd continued, "...could easily have been mounted in the 1960s or ’70s; the upcoming Poker Face, with Natasha Lyonne, though identifiably of its time, takes structural cues from Columbo and The Fugitive."

As Lloyd continued to observe, the TV networks are now experimenting with the reboot phenom with "the revival of two popular comedies born in late 20th century broadcast television. Night Court, which ran from 1984 to 1992, returned on Tuesday [January 17, 2023] again on NBC; Fox’s That ’90s Show, a sequel to That ’70s Show, which aired on Fox from 1998 to 2006, premieres Thursday [January 19] on Netflix."

"Each features at least one old cast member," Lloyd noted, "...each re-creates the old sets; each is, as before, a multi-camera comedy; and neither is out to do more than capture whatever it was that made their progenitors so popular, to not fix what wasn't broken. Whether this will work on a contemporary audience, whoever that might be — older generations looking for a hit of the past, and/or younger ones ready for something new that’s something old — is a separate question."

"Time will tell," Lloyd concluded.

Indeed, as viewers wait for potential reboots of shows like the beloved Reba series, which has been rumored to be in the works for years.

Hopefully, any new potential Reba re-do will be as terrific, and family-geared as the original series.

While, unfortunately, the same cannot be said for That '90s Show, or That '70s Show, for that matter.

---------

