The TV Reboot Frenzy - But Without the Class

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZH9M_0kIjnpg400
Photo byNetFlix

"That ‘90s Show, which, like That '70s Show, is Happy Days with drugs and sex."

So observed esteemed television journalist Robert Lloyd in a recent article for the Los Angeles Times. As he went on to explain, "It's impossible to generalize about television except to say that there's too much of it, but here and there, in a small way, we seem to be experiencing something of a neoclassical phase. Reheating old series and seasoning them to modern tastes — often to make them darker, more psychologically acute, or self-satirical — has been common practice for a while. But there is also a move to mimic and honor the forms and ambitions of pre-prestige television, made less to impress or elevate than to entertain."

"A show like the recent CBS series So Help Me Todd, with Marcia Gay Harden as an attorney and Skylar Astin as her investigator son," Lloyd continued, "...could easily have been mounted in the 1960s or ’70s; the upcoming Poker Face, with Natasha Lyonne, though identifiably of its time, takes structural cues from Columbo and The Fugitive."

As Lloyd continued to observe, the TV networks are now experimenting with the reboot phenom with "the revival of two popular comedies born in late 20th century broadcast television. Night Court, which ran from 1984 to 1992, returned on Tuesday [January 17, 2023] again on NBC; Fox’s That ’90s Show, a sequel to That 70s Show, which aired on Fox from 1998 to 2006, premieres Thursday [January 19] on Netflix."

"Each features at least one old cast member," Lloyd noted, "...each re-creates the old sets; each is, as before, a multi-camera comedy; and neither is out to do more than capture whatever it was that made their progenitors so popular, to not fix what wasn't broken. Whether this will work on a contemporary audience, whoever that might be — older generations looking for a hit of the past, and/or younger ones ready for something new that’s something old — is a separate question."

"Time will tell," Lloyd concluded.

Indeed, as viewers wait for potential reboots of shows like the beloved Reba series, which has been rumored to be in the works for years.

Hopefully, any new potential Reba re-do will be as terrific, and family-geared as the original series.

While, unfortunately, the same cannot be said for That '90s Show, or That '70s Show, for that matter.

---------

For more about how old shows are new again, but in a sped-up fashion, click here.

For more about classic TV shows like The Brady Bunch, click here.

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including RETRO ACTIVE TELEVISION, THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

