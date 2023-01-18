TV Networks "Speed-Up" Shows To Make Room For More Commercials

It's bad enough that TV commercials are out of control (click here for more about that), and that actors are mumbling and whispering their words in both movies and on television (click here for more about that). But now several television networks (broadcast and some cable) are speeding up their TV show feeds in order to fit in more commercial time.

Many believe such a decision is dreadful and unproductive, as in the process, leaving viewers with even less viewing pleasure.

The "fast-speed" screenings have been most noticeable on recent TV airings of sitcoms like The Connors on ABC, and NBC's new reboot of Night Court.

But it's been happening for years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14V9Dn_0kIhR2nw00
Photo byABC.com

As journalist Anthony Mason observed on CBSNews.com in 2015, "It's said that time speeds up as we get older. The same is now apparently true for old TV shows. Actress Courtney Cox, who starred in the series Friends, noticed it while watching a rerun of one of her old [episodes]."

"My voice sounds so different because I think they speed it up a little bit, they speed it up a few frames to get another commercial in there," Cox told Conan O'Brien.

"She's right," Mason noted. "With ad growth slowing and ratings slipping at some cable channels, some broadcasters are shortening their shows to have room for more ads."

As Mason continued to explain, "A viewer noticed it while watching Seinfeld and posted to YouTube a side-by-side comparison of the same episode played on different channels. One version is sped up, so it's 15 seconds shorter than the original. John Pellicano, CEO of Duplication Services, speeds up shows for some cable and broadcast networks."

"We can take a 30-minute I Love Lucy show and make it 28 minutes without editing out any of the content at all," Pellicano said.

"With a 30-second ad for the top cable channels selling for more than $17,000, adding two minutes of commercials can add another $68,000 in revenue," Mason documented.

"If there's a lot of movement in the program, you'll see stuttering or stepping, people's voices speed up, so there are limitations," Pellicano said.

"Pellicano showed how it works with an old story of mine," Mason added. "Sped up by seven percent, you barely notice the difference -- and a 22-second clip is shortened by a full second.

"Of course," Mason concluded, "...running more ads may drive more viewers away."

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including RETRO ACTIVE TELEVISION, THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

