"Land of the Giants": A Look Back at the TV Classic

Herbie J Pilato

Land of the Giants is a one-hour American science fiction television series that originally aired on ABC for two seasons, beginning on September 22, 1968, and ending on March 22, 1970. The show was created and produced by Irwin Allen. Land of the Giants was Allen's fourth science-fiction TV series. The show was released by 20th Century Fox Television, ran for 51 episodes (in addition to the pilot), and featured Gary Conway, Don Marshall, Deanna Lund, Don Matheson, Heather Young, Stefan Arngrim, and Kurt Kazner.

According to Wikipedia.com, the series was set in 1983 (at that time, 15 years in the future); it "tells the tale of the crew and passengers of a suborbital transport ship named Spindrift. In the pilot episode, the Spindrift is en route from Los Angeles to London, on an ultra-fast suborbital flight. Just beyond Earth's boundary with space, the Spindrift encounters a magnetic space storm and is dragged through a space warp to a mysterious planet where everything is 12 times larger than on Earth, whose inhabitants the Earthlings nickname the Giants. The Spindrift crash-lands, and the damage renders it inoperable."

"Very little is known about the home planet of the Giants," Wikipedia reports. "This is partially because the Spindrift crew very seldom leaves the area where their spaceship crashed in the opening episode. Only two other (unidentified) giant societies are ever seen, in the episodes 'The Land of the Lost' and 'The Secret City of Limbo.'"

"No name is ever established for the mysterious planet, but the inhabitants know of Earth, Venus, and Mars, referring to them by name in one episode. Exactly where the planet is located is also never made clear. In the episode 'On a Clear Night You Can See Earth,' Captain Steve Burton (Gary Conway) claims to have seen Earth through a set of infrared goggles invented by the giants, implying that the two planets are near enough to see one from the other. The only established method by which Earth people may reach the giants' planet is high-altitude flight, passing through what one giant calls a dimension lock'".

"Culturally," Wikipedia continues to explain, "the Giant society closely resembles the contemporary United States of 1968 (in various episodes, it has a police force, private hospitals, prisons, a state governor, radio and television services, a zoo, jazz clubs, and even a racetrack; the Giants speak English, drive American cars, attend vaudeville-style theatres, and play chess). The Earth people find themselves able to cope, and their efforts to get around are facilitated by the ubiquity of large drains leading directly from interior rooms to the pavement, in an outside wall of most buildings. The Giant government has offered a reward for the capture of the small Earth people (whom the Giants call 'the little people').

"In spite of the authoritarianism, several dissident movements are at work that either help other dissenters (such as the Earth people) or are actively working to unseat the ruling party. The government has established a special-investigations department (SID) to deal with assorted dissidents, but it also takes the lead in dealing with the Earth people. For an extended period from the middle of the first season to the middle of the second, the primary local SID officer is Inspector Kobick.

"The Giant technologies mostly resemble mid-20th century Earth, but inconsistently: Some are significantly more advanced in some episodes (e.g. cloning, cybernetics, force fields, magnetic stunners, androids, and teleporters) and are slightly behind in others (no microelectronics, hearing aids, or crewed space flight).

"The little people's objectives are survival, by obtaining food and avoiding capture by the Giants or attacks from animals, such as cats and dogs, and repair of their spacecraft, so they can attempt to return to Earth. They largely manage to survive with the help of sympathizers and stealth, making the most of their small size, plus their ingenuity in using their technology where it is superior to that of the Giants.

"In several episodes, the Giants capture one of the passengers or crew, and the rest have to rescue them. The Earth people avoid capture most of the time, because their spaceship is hidden in a wooded area (in several episodes, described by the Giants as a park) outside the city limits. They also occasionally form alliances with individual Giants for some common beneficial purpose.

"The show had no proper conclusion about the humans' attempts to return to Earth. The final episode, 'Graveyard of Fools,' [is] a universal tale that could have taken place any time in the second season. The penultimate episode, 'Wild Journey' (guest-starring Bruce Dern), has Steve and Dan using alien technology to travel back in time to Earth just a few hours before their ill-fated flight. In a storyline lifted from the Lost in Space episode 'The Time Merchant,' they attempt to alter the timeline but succeed only in ensuring that the events of the first episode, 'The Crash,' take place (footage from the pilot, where Spindrift becomes lost, is included in this episode), creating a Twilight Zone-style twist ending, with the impression of a recurring cycle of inevitable events.'"

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including RETRO ACTIVE TELEVISION, THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
