Rupert Davies: Forever Detective Maigret

"At last," said Belgian crime writer George Simenon, "I have found the perfect Maigret."

As entertainment journalist Charles Rollings observed in Yours Retro Magazine, "That man was Ruper Davies, the portly British character actor who would portray Maigret on the BBC for four years."

As documented on Encyclopedia.com, "Davies was an instantly recognizable character player in movies of the 1950s and 1960s. Gentle in demeanor, he often played priests, detectives, and other authority figures. But he is best known to audiences in his native Great Britain for his portrayal of Inspector Jules Maigret, a pipe-puffing Parisian sleuth, on a television series in the early 1960s. Later in his career, he became a valuable supporting actor in low-budget horror movies, often starring Vincent Price or Christopher Lee."

Born in Liverpool, England in 1916, Davies "did not take up acting until he was an adult," Encyclopedia.com documents. "When World War II broke out, Davies joined the British naval air force. After his airplane went down off the coast of Holland during the early days of the conflict, Davies was captured by the Germans. He was placed in a prisoner-of-war camp, where he spent the next five years of his life. To keep up morale and entertain his fellow inmates, Davies performed in camp shows. After the war, Davies continued acting in provincial repertory companies. He made his film debut in 1949 in Private Angelo. Three years later, Davies played Page, a resident of Windsor whose wife helps to trick Sir John Falstaff, in a television production of Shakespeare's The Merry Wives of Windsor.

"In the 1950s, Davies' movie career began to take off. He had a small role in The Dark Avenger (1955), a swashbuckling adventure starring screen legend Errol Flynn and British actor Christopher Lee, with whom Davies would work on many subsequent pictures. After a brief stint on the British Broadcasting Company (BBC) television series Quatermass II, about an intrepid scientist who routinely saves the world from alien threats, he worked alongside Lee again in the 1957 spy drama The Traitor. Davies' other supporting roles in this period came in Danger Tomorrow and The Criminal, both in 1960."

That year, "the BBC signed Davies to a two-year contract to play Inspector Jules Maigret, a pipe-smoking French detective, in a television drama series. Maigret, a fictional Parisian detective, was the creation of Belgian-born novelist Georges Simenon. Maigret's adventures have been translated into English and scores of other languages almost since they first started to appear in 1931. There are 75 Maigret novels and 25 short stories," Encyclopedia.com chronicles."

"The colorful part was perfectly suited to Davies' affable screen demeanor," Encyclopedia.com continues to relay. "Maigret was to become the actor's signature role. The show was a huge hit with viewers in Britain, and Davies' unforgettable portrayal earned him British Actor of the Year honors in 1961. With only a limited number of Maigret novels to work from, the series eventually ground to a halt.

"By the end of the 1960s, the market for low-budget horror movies had largely dried up. Davies found it difficult to make the transition back to mainstream drama. He had a small role as Lord Gordon in Waterloo (1970), an epic about Napoleon's disastrous final campaign that starred Rod Steiger as the French general. And he supported Max Von Sydow in the 1970 film The Night Visitor about an ingenious murderer who keeps escaping from his asylum cell. Davies' other films of this period are The Firechasers, a crime drama about an arsonist, and Zeppelin (1971), about espionage on board a balloon over pre-World War I Europe.

"Davies' fortunes took a turn in 1972, when the BBC cast him in the role of Count Rostov in its 20-part serialization of Leo Tolstoy's classic novel War and Peace. The programs were handsomely produced and well-received by the public. They helped remind viewers what an engaging presence Davies could project on the small screen. That same year, Davies played Cerdig, Chief of the Saxons, on the BBC series Arthur of the Britons. The historical drama, starring Oliver Tobias in the title role, depicted Arthur not as a grand king but as the chief of a small Celtic tribe in Dark Ages Britain."

Encyclopedia.com concludes: "Davies last screen appearance came in Frightmare, a 1974 British horror feature. The gory film cast Davies against type as one half of a cannibal farm couple. It was released on video under the title Frightmare 2. Rupert Davies died of cancer in London, England on November 22, 1976. He was 59 years old."

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including RETRO ACTIVE TELEVISION, THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

