Lorna Luft: A Look Back at the Daughter of Judy Garland and Half-Sister to Liza Minnelli

Photo by Bob Willoughby

According to journalist Stephanie Nolasco and Fox News, Lorna Luft still has fond memories of her mother, Judy Garland .

As Nolasco revealed in 2019, Garland, "still recognized for her performance in 1939’s The Wizard of Oz, died in 1969 when she was 47 years old from a barbiturate overdose in London. Luft was 16 years old when she lost her mother. But Luft’s memories are still vivid in her mind."

“She was a great mother — incredibly loving, touchy-feeling and with a wicked sense of humor,” the now 69-year-old once told the UK’s Sunday Times Post, as reported by Closer Weekly .

“She understood about human frailties in other people and was very understanding,” continued Luft. “She hated discrimination and loved everyone. Both of my parents taught me kindness, understanding, and not taking things for granted.”

Luft’s father was Garland’s third husband, Sidney Luft, who passed away in 2005 at age 89. Luft said that losing her mother suddenly was a challenge at such a young age.

“When she died, in the bathroom of her Chelsea mews house on June 22, 1969, the show and sense of loss were almost unbearable,” explained Luft. “Losing a parent at any age is devastating, but when you lose a parent who’s really, really famous, you have to share your grief with the rest of the world and that’s so strange. I just knew her as my mother, in the kitchen in a bathrobe, but to the world, she was an icon, a legend.”

In addition to Luft, Garland is survived by her other daughter, 75-year-old Liza Minnelli, as well as her son Joey Luft, 67. As Nolasco continued to report, "Luft shared that despite Garland’s busy schedule in Hollywood, she made sure to spend quality time with her children."

“My older sister, Joey, and I had a nanny and we had help in the house because my mother was either making films or recording,” said Luft. “She was modern; she was a working mom. In the late 1950s and early 1960s, not many mothers did that. She’d come home exhausted, but she’d still have the energy to sing us a lullaby before bed.”

Garland may no longer be here, but Luft said she has never really left her side. “I’m reminded that my mother is gone every single day,” said Luft. “I’ll see her picture in a card store, or hear her voice on the radio. Yet I feel she is on my shoulder — she’s always with me. She was an extraordinary person and I’m deeply grateful she was my mother.”

“When people want to go into all her troubles, I think, ‘Just look at what she left. And say thank you,’” added Luft.

Back in 2017, Luft candidly spoke about Garland and her private battles. “I do think my mother was a victim of the studio system,” she explained at the time to Studio 10 . “It also gave her the ability to channel her talent to all of us. It was a real double-edged sword. The highs were incredibly high. The lows… were devastating. I learned about the disease of addiction. And that was part of the whole story. It wasn’t just the story.”

"Garland had battled with drug and alcohol addiction before she was found dead," Nolasco observed. "Luft recalled how growing up, she would switch Garland’s prescription pills with sugar to avoid an overdose."

“I was taught how to do that by my dad,” she explained. “When you have a parent who’s teaching you how to take care of your other parent, that’s what you do.”

However, Luft experienced her own struggles. She described using drugs at the infamous nightclub Studio 54 in New York City after her mother passed away. “We were doing cocaine, we were doing all sorts of things,” said Luft. “And I think, I’ll never forget, somebody came up to me and said, ‘Do you not think that you’re doing the same thing that your mom did?’ And I said, ‘Oh, no, no, no. She had a problem. I only do it at night… stupid."

"Luft later went to the Betty Ford Center to seek treatment," Nolasco concluded. "The reason? She wanted a family of her own."