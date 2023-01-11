The Homeless of Los Angeles: Declared in Crisis Mode

Photo by kcur.com

The homeless situation in Los Angeles is in crisis mode and it has been for quite some time.

But now, it looks as though real changes are in place for the highest good of all concerned.

According to The Los Angeles Daily News, supervisor Janice Hahn summarized the county’s efforts to solve the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County like this:

“So far, nothing we have tried has worked,” said the supervisor of the Fourth District and chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Frustrated supervisors declared a local state of emergency on homelessness Tuesday, Jan. 10. As documented by Daily News reporter Steve Scauzillo, this will mark "what is perceived as a final effort that the supervisors claim "will expedite the building of interim shelters, permanent housing, and jump-start wraparound services deemed critical in reducing the county’s unhoused population of more than 69,000 residents."

“We are pressing the reset button on the homeless crisis,” Hahn said. “We need to treat this like an emergency.”

Scauzillo further observed: "While it’s unclear whether declaring a local emergency within the county of 10 million people will make a difference in moving people from encampments, out of their cars or off the streets into permanent housing, while preventing more people from suffering this same fate, the idea gained support from local nonprofits working with the homeless and from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass."

“The people of Los Angeles deserve that we urgently and immediately take every possible action to bring unhoused Angelenos indoors, and this declaration will enable us to move faster and unlock every tool possible,” Bass said in a prepared statement.

For L.A. county, Scauzillo clarified, "...funding is not the primary issue. Money for new housing is available though the county’s Measure H, passed by voters in 2017, which is estimated to raise $355 million each year through September 2027. The issue is what the county called a bureaucratic process that leaves positive improvements stuck in the mud."

“This emergency is for the process to have a better outcome,” said Fesia Davenport, the county chief executive officer. “Sometimes, our processes get in the way and we need to expedite and do things faster.”

Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger forthrightly said, “This emergency proclamation boils down to cutting red tape,” she said. “Our efforts have been persistently hampered by a lack of personnel and bureaucratic processes that slow down our ability to hire, fill positions, and contract for services.”

Scauzilloe said the declaration was supported by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

“LAHSA supports the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ emergency declaration and supports any action that helps the homeless rehousing system bring people indoors faster as well as with more permanency,” LAHSA Interim Executive Director Stephen David Simon said in a statement.