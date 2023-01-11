Opinion: The Vulgarities of "Good Will Hunting": A Look Back at the Harsh Language of the Oscar-Winning Film

Photo by The Classic TV Preservation Society

For many, Good Will Hunting, which was released in 1997, is considered an eloquently filmed motion picture, Some consider the movie, directed by Van Sant and starring Robin Williams, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck (the latter two who also penned the Oscar-winning screenplay) as exquisite in every aspect. Film critics have described the music as never obtrusive or too low-key, while labeling the story interesting and compelling, with an intelligent. The acting is one of the film's best assets, as well as its compellingly real characters.

In her original review from 1997, Janet Maslin of The New York Times wrote: "Everybody loves a Cinderella story and Good Will Hunting has two of them: one on screen and one behind the scenes. That's why this film's single sweetest moment comes during its opening titles, as the new stars and old friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon walk proudly toward the camera while their writing credit appears. Two young actors with soaring reputations have written themselves a smart and touching screenplay, then seen it directed with style, shrewdness, and clarity by Gus Van Sant. There couldn't be a better choice than the unsentimental Van Sant for material like this.

"As Francis Ford Coppola does with The Rainmaker, Van Sant demonstrates how entertainingly a real pro can direct a strong if not especially groundbreaking story. The script's bare bones are familiar, yet the film also has fine acting, steady momentum, a sharp eye, and a very warm heart. Never one to condescend to restless young characters, Van Sant [Drugstore Cowboy, My Own Private Idaho, To Die For] neither romanticizes the angst of the film's college-age hero nor finds anything maudlin in his relationship with a middle-aged psychotherapist. In creating the latter character, the screenplay offers Robin Williams the rare serious role that takes full advantage of his talents.

"Good Will Hunting, a film much more graceful than the pun in its title, brings on Will Hunting (Damon) with a gimmick as irresistible as a glass slipper."

According to famed critic Roger Ebert's perspective from 1997, Good Will Hunting has "a good ear for the way these characters might really talk."

"The outcome of the movie is fairly predictable, Ebert continued, "...so is the whole story, really. It's the individual moments, not the payoff, that makes it so effective.

“Good Will Hunting has been rather inexplicably compared to Rainman, although Rainman was about an autistic character who cannot and does not change, and Good Will Hunting is about a genius who can change, and grow if he chooses to.

"True, they can both do quick math in their heads. But Will Hunting is not an idiot savant or some kind of lovable curiosity; he's a smart man who knows he's smart but pulls back from challenges because he was beaten down once too often as a child.

"Here is a character who has four friends who love and want to help him, and he's threatened by their help because it means abandoning all of his old, sick, dysfunctional defense mechanisms.

"As Louis Armstrong once said," Ebert concluded, "There's some folks, that, if they don't know, you can't tell 'em.” This movie is about whether Will is one of those folks."

Unfortunately, I do not agree with Mr. Ebert or Ms. Maslin.

In my assessment, Good Will Hunting is nothing but a massive disappointment, froth with vulgar language; one "F-bomb" after the next. It's an assault on intelligence; not a celebration of it. With each spoken "F-bomb," the film loses any ounce of sophistication it may have had.

An Oscar-winning screenplay?

I think not.