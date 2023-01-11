A Few Tidbits of Classic Trivia For Film Buffs: A Brief Look Back at Yesterday's Hollywood

Photo by The Classic TV Preservation Society

There are countless classic movies with countless classic bits of movie trivia - and here are just a few sound and site bites:

According to the Library of Congress, next to the word "love," the second most utilized word in film titles is "Paris," as in Paris Does Strange Things, The Last Time I Saw Paris, An American In Paris, Paris Playboys, Paris When It Sizzles, Last Tango in Paris, April in Paris, Is Paris Burning? and Paris, Texas.

As documented by Variety, the 10 top-grossing films of all time are E.T., Star Wars, Return of the Jedi, The Empire Strikes Back, Jaws, Ghostbusters, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Beverly Hills Cop, and Back to the Future (among others).

People Magazine reported that Marlon Brando collected $14 million for the 12 days he spent filming Superman: The Movie in 1978. His total screen time amounted to 10 minutes or $1.4 million per 60 seconds.

According to Guinness Film Facts & Feats, legendary actor John Barrymore doled out the record number of kisses in a single movie: 127, to Mary Astor and Estelle Taylor in Don Juan in 1926.

As relayed by People Magazine, actress Vivian Leigh, when filming began on Gone With the Wind, refused to get into any love clinches with Clark Gable until he figured out how to stop the rank odor emanating from his dentures.

Meanwhile, too, People also noted how Gable, Van Heflin, Gary Cooper, and Jimmy Stewart - four of classic Hollywood's finest leading men once shared a few laughs over drinks at Romanoff's in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve 1957.

People further revealed how Bette Davis and her stand-in, Sally Sage, used to pass the behind-the-scenes time by knitting together on the set of the 1940 feature film The Letter.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that producer Irwin Allen used 22 million bees for the 1978 horror film, The Swarm. That was the largest assemblage of living creatures in one movie.

People Magazine documented the results of a survey that said "Let's get outta' here' as the most often-repeated line in movie history. But film critic David McGillivray disagreed, arguing it's "Try to get some sleep now."