New Raspberry Flavor Girl Scout Cookie Ignites the Season

According to the official word from People.com, "Girl Scouts officially kicked off the 2023 cookie season with a new partnership and their latest fruit-flavored cookie."

People journalist Antonia DeBianchi relayed:

"The new Raspberry Rally is considered a "sister cookie" to the beloved Thin Mints, according to a release. Rather than mint, the new treat consists of raspberry flavor but is dipped in the same chocolatey coating as the minty fan favorite. Boxes of the Raspberry Rally will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for purchase online, something the organization says will allow members to focus on e-commerce skills."

"What makes Girl Scout Cookies even sweeter? Behind every box is a girl learning important skills to power her leadership journey and unlock a world of opportunities," GSUSA's Chief Revenue Officer Wendy Lou said in a statement. "Financial literacy is not only a critical skill required for entrepreneurship but an essential life skill."

Wrote DeBianchi: "Now through April, cookie lovers can purchase Thin Mints, Samoas (or Caramel deLites), Tagalongs (or Peanut Butter Patties), Adventurefuls (introduced last year), the new Raspberry Rally cookies, and more."

As documented on Parade.com, "Cookie lovers took to the official Girl Scouts Instagram account's comment section to express their excitement over the new flavor. 'Great idea! I will buy lots and rally on,' one user wrote, while another added, 'Sounds deeeelish!!'"

Parade reporter Lizzy Buczak relayed how the new cookie addition comes on the heels of the 2022 debut of Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie filled with a caramel-flavored cream center and topped with a drizzle of chocolate sauce and sea salt.

Buczak added: "Here's a list of the cookies available for purchase as part of the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season from now through April: Raspberry Rally, Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Samoas (or Caramel deLites), Tagalongs (or Peanut Butter Patties), Do-si-dos (or Peanut Butter Sandwich), Shortbread (or Trefoils), Toffee-tastic, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Lemon-Ups, Lemonades, Girl Scout S'mores, and French Toast-inspired Toast-Yay!

Buczak further explained how the Girl Scouts are "also welcoming Planet Oat Oatmilk as a national sponsor of the Girl Scout Cookie Program."

"Planet Oat is proud to serve as a national sponsor of the Girl Scout Cookie Program," said Chris Ross, senior vice president of marketing and R&D at HP Hood LLC. "There's no treat as delicious as milk with Girl Scout Cookies, and we're excited to invite cookie fans nationwide to discover a new pairing with plant-based, rich, and creamy Planet Oat Oatmilk," the press release noted.