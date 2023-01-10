Opinion: The Tragic Lives and Deaths of Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, Prince, and Other Pop-Culture Icons

Photo by DireStraightsBlog.com

Music superstar biopics, like the recent films about Elvis Presley and Whitney Houston, are more popular than ever.

Such individuals leave their musical mark on pop culture, and their lives should be documented. They soared to the height of success. They attained countless measures of wealth and material gifts beyond what the average human being could ever attain.

But in the end, their lives were empty, and they left this world too soon, more times than not in some tragic way, such as with Elvis, Houston, George Michael, Prince, Michael Jackson, and others. The list goes on and on. Any number of music superstars may have enjoyed an enormous amount of success in their lifetimes, but their lives were cut tragically short.

Meanwhile, the emptiness of such superstar lives or the brief periods of time that such superstars experience on Earth does not seem to detour new up-and-coming performers from reaching the same heights or at least seeking to reach the same heights.

Assuredly, everyone, in any particular field of endeavor, wants to succeed in this world; to leave their own legacy in some way. But at some point, it's important to know when enough is enough.

Unfortunately, with the superstar mentality, nothing is ever enough. There is never enough money, enough fame, enough relationships, enough homes, enough cars, and so forth.

The superstar mentality feeds on itself; gives into the lies and false requirements of this world. The need for "more, more, more" becomes excessive and unending and, ultimately, useless, unproductive, and self-destructive.

And it just doesn't happen to those superstars of the music industry, but also superstars of television, film, and the stage; and even superstars of the corporate world. The "never-enough" scenario tricks many into seeking the countless fortunes of this world while selling the very souls they hope to enrich.

It's a tragic cycle; a never-ending merry-go-round that leaves talented, creative, and many times, kind-hearted and naive individuals, lost and lonely.

So, what's the answer?

For those who have since left this world, there is none.

But for those who are still alive, and seeking to find their place in this world, there is still hope.

The answer for those living is to "choose simple"; to realize that there is nothing of this world that we can attain that will ever satisfy us completely. That is to say unless we realize the true priorities of living; the simple treasures of life; what really matters.

Things like one's health, family, sincere friends; a strong work ethic; loving-kindness; generosity, and having a keen sense of knowing when "enough is enough." These are the things that should always take precedence in this world.