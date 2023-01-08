Your Opinion: It Matters

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00mfQm_0k7dTnEm00
Photo byPinterest.com

Remember the days before social media took over the world; when people used to mind their own business and respect an individual’s right to pick, choose and not share every single thought they have ever had?

It may be healthier to get back to that because, in many instances across the present landscape, lifelong friendships, working relationships, and families are falling and being torn rigidly apart due to political and religious opinions like nobody’s business — which is really what it used to be.

Unfortunately, when it comes to religion and politics in particular, some, more than others, like to fight, argue and battle it out over the many times only trendiest of topics. The haters just can’t wait to bring it on.

But what does this kind of thinking accomplish? How is it productive?

Nothing and it’s not.

The blue meanies of the world are either possessed by any number of their personal demons, spiritual and otherwise, as they seek to wreak havoc at every political, religious, professional, or personal turn. Do we really need to fuel such bullying desires by letting others get our collective goat?

No, we don’t. We really don’t.

“No,” To “God Bless You” But “Yes” To Taking The “Lord’s Name in Vain”?

But you know something, too? Bullying takes many forms. Some are not so subtle. Some are too subtle to notice.

For example, some people feel uncomfortable when after they sneeze, someone else says, “God bless you.” Yet, at other times, that same individual who felt discomfort being blessed may feel it completely appropriate when the same language takes a different turn towards cursing and the addition of the word “damn.”

In some religious sectors, such language is considered profane and insulting to millions of people around the world associated with a particular religion.

Why is that?

And then there’s the daily prayer thing and how it’s been taken out of public school activity while taking the Lord’s name is brought into the casual, everyday conversation on a frequent basis.

Why is that?

I Was Raised To Not Hate Anyone

When I was growing up, I was raised to not hate anyone, no matter who they were or what they believed in. Neither of my parents spoke a hateful word about any individual of any other political, religious or cultural affiliation of their own. And if they did have any such issues with any such opposing individuals, personal or otherwise, I never saw it. Or better said, they never displayed any such behavior or opinions in front of me because they tried to raise me by example.

And I was bullied as a kid, which was a drag. And sometimes I’m still bullied as an adult and it’s still a drag.

But through the years, what my parents taught me remains solid. In my youth, when some bully would attack me, verbally or physically, the latter of which transpired only a few times, I would want to retaliate in some way. But my mom would tell me, “Don’t you dirty your hands, Herbie J. Don’t you be like them.”

And I have remained loyal to that wise and evolved advice to this day, and it has worked in my favor — for the highest good of all concerned.

In looking back on certain other associations, however, of the failed romantic nature, for example (and there’s been more than a few of those), in most instances the relationship disintegrated not so much because I and the opposing party were incompatible on the Zodiac scale (which was often the case), or not because we were spiritually or religiously unaligned (which kinda’-sorta’ was also often the case). But the relationship dissolved mostly because it simply was not meant to be. (Yeah — ethereal destiny is a real thing in my book of life and career). Different personal or professional objectives were also the culprits at times, or there may have been an assortment of issues here and there that simply proved insurmountable in some way.

In such scenarios, love did not conquer all — and that was okay. Lives moved on. Most of the time the delicate situation at hand was gingerly navigated with respect and care for all those concerned. Even when there was if just a minuscule measure of animosity, neither uninterested party sought havoc or revenge on any wide-spread scale or basis, certainly not as easily and accessibly so, as it transpires today. Yeah, maybe Maryjane told her best friend Patti Lou about how much of a jerk Johnny Frick or Bobby Frack was while they were dating, or how he finally did her wrong. But such observations or transgressions were never fully chronicled in detail for distribution anywhere for any kind of the online posterity or eternity that exists with contemporary communication devices today.

To Sum It Up

Back in the day, any and all kinds of relationships failed or succeeded discreetly before Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and super-smart phones began to record every inch of the journey, whether those travels included a stop at Pizza Hut (think Domino’s), or because someone watched any (bad) form of Jabba the Hut (think original Star Wars trilogy) on any size screen or mobile device.

Again — it never used to be anyone’s business who anyone envisioned in any romantic notion (my father also used to tell me, “Never tell anyone who you like!”), political office, locally or nationally, while religion was never dared mentioned at the dinner table unless indeed it was a religious Last Supper discussion over the Easter holiday when any good Catholic or Christian would be open to sharing their equal mutual love for Jesus.

But if you didn’t believe in Jesus, or Moses, or Budha, Yoda, or Mr. Spock, nobody knew about it, because such affiliations were considered private and not open topics of conversation. Today, sadly, no subject matter is off-limits, and everything is open for debate. An uneasy and too-open-a-spirit has infiltrated the airwaves and modern communication devices around the globe, all monitored by satellites via the direst of space invasions.

In contemporary times, we are the aliens who have landed — and we can’t stop talking about each other for all the Universe (the You-and-I-in-Verse) to see and hear. What once was private is public; what once was personal is fair game across the board; what once was intimate is now judged without a jury; what once was forgotten is now remembered for all the wrong reasons; what once was considered bullying behavior is now acceptable and defined as hip and cool.

We may have developed remarkable forms of affordable technology, but at what cost? The price of our very souls — whether we believe we have one — or not? For the religious or the atheists? For the rich or the poor? The Haves or the Have-nots? The homeless or hungry or the gluttons or gluten-free? The artists or scientists? The ill or the healthy? The protected or attacked? The lost and the lonely, the found and the popular, the profound and trite?

What’s the answer? If only could all be as simple as watching Jeopardy on TV as opposed to being at constant risk of it — in the real-life midst of it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
13K followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Opinion: The "E.G.O." Award Shows Are Out of Control

I liked it better when there were just the Oscars (a.k.a., the Academy Awards distributed to feature films), the Emmys (for television), the Grammys (music), the Tonys (Broadway), and maybe the Golden Globes (a smorgasbord of entertainment categories, which has experienced some growing pains of late).

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

The Homeless of Los Angeles: Declared in Crisis Mode

The homeless situation in Los Angeles is in crisis mode and it has been for quite some time. But now, it looks as though real changes are in place for the highest good of all concerned.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: The Vulgarities of "Good Will Hunting": A Look Back at the Harsh Language of the Oscar-Winning Film

For many, Good Will Hunting, which was released in 1997, is considered an eloquently filmed motion picture, Some consider the movie, directed by Van Sant and starring Robin Williams, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck (the latter two who also penned the Oscar-winning screenplay) as exquisite in every aspect. Film critics have described the music as never obtrusive or too low-key, while labeling the story interesting and compelling, with an intelligent. The acting is one of the film's best assets, as well as its compellingly real characters.

Read full story
2 comments

A Few Tidbits of Classic Trivia For Film Buffs: A Brief Look Back at Yesterday's Hollywood

There are countless classic movies with countless classic bits of movie trivia - and here are just a few sound and site bites:. According to the Library of Congress, next to the word "love," the second most utilized word in film titles is "Paris," as in Paris Does Strange Things, The Last Time I Saw Paris, An American In Paris, Paris Playboys, Paris When It Sizzles, Last Tango in Paris, April in Paris, Is Paris Burning? and Paris, Texas.

Read full story
1 comments

Pop-Culture Icons Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox to Attend Special Live Tribute Dinner To "CHiPs" Classic TV Show

Actors Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox, stars of the classic 1970s TV series, CHiPs, are the men of the hour for an exclusive upcoming live dinner event on January 19th. For those interested in attending "A Classic TV CHiPs Reunion Dinner with Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox," this is your chance to meet and dine with the iconic stars of the popular show.

Read full story
30 comments

Josephine Baker: A Trailblazing Entertainer

Literary legend Ernest Hemingway once described performer Josephine Baker as "The most sensational woman anybody ever saw. Or ever will." Dr. Belinda Kendall, CEO and Founder of Promise Media Group, recently observed on LinkedIn.com, Baker was born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1906.

Read full story
2 comments

New Raspberry Flavor Girl Scout Cookie Ignites the Season

According to the official word from People.com, "Girl Scouts officially kicked off the 2023 cookie season with a new partnership and their latest fruit-flavored cookie." "The new Raspberry Rally is considered a "sister cookie" to the beloved Thin Mints, according to a release. Rather than mint, the new treat consists of raspberry flavor but is dipped in the same chocolatey coating as the minty fan favorite. Boxes of the Raspberry Rally will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for purchase online, something the organization says will allow members to focus on e-commerce skills."

Read full story
2 comments

Disney CEO Bob Iger Orders Creative Workers Back to the Office

According to The Los Angeles Times, and CNBC, Chief Executive Bob Iger has ordered Disney employees to return to the office four days a week — Monday through Thursday — starting March 1st, 2023.

Read full story

Writer Russell Banks Dies: The Literary Voice of the Working-Class

According to journalist Brian Mann and NPR.org, American novelist and activist Russell Banks succumbed to cancer on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at age 82. Banks based a top-level career writing about working-class families and immigrants who are challenged by the margins of American existence. "He became quite a brilliant chronicler of race tensions in the country and what it takes to survive in this country — and what it takes from you to survive in this country," said Michael Coffey, the poet and former editor of Publishers Weekly.

Read full story

Opinion: The Tragic Lives and Deaths of Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, Prince, and Other Pop-Culture Icons

Music superstar biopics, like the recent films about Elvis Presley and Whitney Houston, are more popular than ever. Such individuals leave their musical mark on pop culture, and their lives should be documented. They soared to the height of success. They attained countless measures of wealth and material gifts beyond what the average human being could ever attain.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the Movies

According to Variety.com, Quinn Redeker, the actor who was best known for his role on NBC’s daytime soap Days of Our Lives, died Dec. 20 in Los Angeles. He was 88. Redeker was a familiar guest presence on American TV from the 1960s through the 1980s, best known for his portrayal of Alex Marshall on Days of Our Lives from 1979 to 1987. He also played Rex Sterling on more than 200 episodes of another daytime drama, CBS’s The Young and Restless. He also appeared in programs such as Starsky & Hutch, Marcus Welby, M.D., The Six Million Dollar Man, Cannon, Kojak, Mannix, Sea Hunt, That Girl, and Barnaby Jones. In the TV-movie Love Boat II, Redeker portrayed Captain Madison.

Read full story
2 comments

Prince Harry's Revelations on TV's "60 Minutes"

According to journalist Edward Segarra and USAToday.com, "Prince Harry isn't sparing us the cold hard truth of life as a British royal." "The Duke of Sussex sat down for a candid interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, which aired Sunday, January 8, 2023 on CBS. The interview previewed the "unflinching honesty" of Harry's upcoming memoir "Spare," which hits shelves on Januiary 10 and details his life before and after he and wife, Duchess Meghan, stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Read full story
7 comments

Adam Rich: "Eight Is Enough" Actor Gone Way Too Soon

Actor Adam Rich, best known as little Nicholas Bradford in the classic family dramedy, Eight Is Enough, has passed away at only 54. Rich died Saturday in Brentwood, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical-Examiner Coroner confirmed to the Associated Press. The cause of death was under investigation.

Read full story

"Spider-Man'" Actor Cliff Robertson Was Entangled in Hollywood Web of Intrigue

"With great power, comes great responsibility." So spoke actor Cliff Robertson as the wise Uncle Ben in his first of three appearances in the original Spider-Man/Tobey Maguire feature film franchise that began in 2002.

Read full story

The Tragic Life and Death of Screen Siren Carole Landis

As People Magazine once documented, Carole Landis was "curvy, blond, vulnerable and unfettered by talent. She was 29 and not yet disengaged from her fourth husband when she fell hard in 1948 for the suave Rex Harrison, then 40 and married."

Read full story
1 comments

Marlon Brando: A Look Back at the Brooding, Legendary Actor

"Moody, mumbly, Omaha-born maestro of Method acting." That's how People Magazine once described Hollywood legend Marlon Brando, whose earliest career goal, was to be a minister.

Read full story

TV's Top Female African-American Icons of the '60s and '70s

Eartha Kitt. Diahann Carroll. Gail Fisher. Nichelle Nichols. Esther Rolle. Isabel Sanford. Debbie Morgan. Bern Nadette Stanis. Berlinda Tolbert. The list goes on and on, with regard to the dynamic female African-American television icons of the 1960s, and '70s.

Read full story
1 comments

Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn: Classic Hollywood's British Elite

Before there was Tracy and Hepburn, there was Hepburn and Grant. And not Audrey Hepburn, but Katharine Hepburn. And not Grant Goodeve (from TV's Eight Is Enough), but Cary Grant.

Read full story

Billy Wilder: Famed Director of "Some Like It Hot" and Many Other Film Classics, Was Disheartened By Modern Moviemaking

As People Magazine documented in the late 1980s, director Billy Wilder once quipped, "If I ever lost this guy, I'd feel like Abercrombie without Fitch." Wilder was speaking of I.A.L. Diamond, and he wasn't joking. In over three decades of working together, Wilder and Diamond co-penned several hit feature films. Those include Love in the Afternoon, (1957), and Some Like It Hot, (1959), the latter of which remains one the most beloved big-screen comedies of all time.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy