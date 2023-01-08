The Tragic Life and Death of Screen Siren Carole Landis

Photo by newslicecheesecakeasoc.blogspot.com

As People Magazine once documented, Carole Landis was "curvy, blond, vulnerable and unfettered by talent. She was 29 and not yet disengaged from her fourth husband when she fell hard in 1948 for the suave Rex Harrison, then 40 and married."

"Her career was slipping," People went on to explain, "and her thoughts were waxing domestic. Rex often snuck over for meals while Carole dreamily 'just sat there and watched him,' said her maid."

"On July 4th," People continued, "...Harrison told Landis he was declaring his independence; the next day he found her dead of an overdose of barbituates, a suicide note to her mother stuck among the perfume bottles."

After that, Harrison flew in his actress wife, Lili Palmer, from New York for the funeral to show that Landis had been a close friend to the couple. Subsequently, Harrison left Hollywood and never resided there again.

According to DameTown.com, Landis is known primarily as "the bosomy blonde movie star who offed herself over" Harrison.

Though Landis is not well-known in contemporary pop-culture circles, "her story is one of Hollywood’s most fascinating tales," DameTown.com explained, "with several twists and turns

As DameTown.com continued to document, "Carole’s story begins in Midwestern Gothic luridness with a steady stream of heartbreaking details that make you periodically have to stop reading and go, “Seriously?!”, then sigh and warily dip in for more.

"She was born Frances Ridste on New Year’s Day in 1919 in the aptly named burg of Fairchild, Wisconsin, to a farmer’s daughter and a “drifting railroad mechanic” who’d already abandoned the family before little Carole came along. (The 'drifting railroad mechanic' wasn’t a stable family man? Quelle surprise!) Her mother was no saint either; Charles Fenner, her second husband, and the man with whom she’d been having an adulterous affair was most likely Landis’s biological father. The youngest of five children, two of whom died in childhood, her early years were filled with poverty and sexual abuse.

"Carole was such a beautiful infant she earned the nickname 'Baby Doll.' According to family sources, she was sexually molested by a relative for much of her childhood. Given young Baby Doll’s shitty start in life, it’s no surprise that Carole 1) seemed much older than her years, and 2) was interested in being in show biz. Little Carole covered her walls with photos cut from magazines of movie stars like Mary Astor and Clark Gable. At age nine, little Carole ran up on stage during a local talent show and started to sing. Using make-up tricks to hide her age, she started entering beauty pageants at the tender age of twelve! (She won a pair of silk stockings and an electric heater. Who says beauty can’t buy you anything?)"

Born on New Year’s Day, Carole died on Independence Day, 1948 just one year slight of 30 years old. Her story proved to have had a sad ending like so many who seek the Hollywood limelight in favor of what more times than not proves to be a lengthier, if simpler life.