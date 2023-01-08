Marlon Brando: A Look Back at the Brooding, Legendary Actor

Photo by news.amomama.com

"Moody, mumbly, Omaha-born maestro of Method acting."

That's how People Magazine once described Hollywood legend Marlon Brando, whose earliest career goal, was to be a minister.

Brando received numerous accolades throughout his career, which spanned six decades, including two Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, one Cannes Film Festival Award, and three British Academy Film Awards.

Nicknamed Buddy, Brando's first big break was being cast as what People called the "brutish, T-shirted Stanley Kowalski on Broadway in Tennessee Williams' famed play, A Streetcar Named Desire.

His second break, literally, was his nose, which he fractured while jostling around backstage.

The worst critique he offer to a co-star, Sophia Loren, was this: "You have black hair in your nostrils." And the cheekiest joke he ever pulled transpired while making his The Godfather, which was released in 1972. According to People, Brando joined Godfather co-stars James Caan and Robert Duvall in a mooning contest.

But Brando's best prank happened in real life when he drove a convertible with a trick arrow through his head down Sunset Boulevard in Beverly Hills.

Meanwhile, Brando's truest confession was the following:

"Why should anybody care what a movie star has to say? A movie star is nothing important."

That may have sounded modest, but in reality, Brando did not seem all that modest to his friends, colleagues, and fans.

As chronicled on IMDB.com, Brando is "widely considered the greatest movie actor of all time, rivaled only by the more theatrically oriented Laurence Olivier in terms of esteem. Unlike Olivier, who preferred the stage to the screen, Brando concentrated his talents on movies after bidding the Broadway stage adieu in 1949, a decision for which he was severely criticized when his star began to dim in the 1960s and he was excoriated for squandering his talents. No actor ever exerted such a profound influence on succeeding generations of actors as Brando."

More than five decades after he first lit up the big screen in the film adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) and a quarter-century after his last great performance as Col. Kurtz in Apocalypse Now (1979) (which like The Godfather, was directed by Francis Ford Coppola), all American actors are still being compared to Brando.

As IMDB.com explains further, "It was as if the shadow of John Barrymore, the great American actor closest to Brando in terms of talent and stardom, dominated the acting field up until the 1970s. He did not, nor did any other actor so dominate the public's consciousness of what WAS an actor before or since Brando's 1951 on-screen portrayal of Stanley made him a cultural icon. Brando eclipsed the reputation of other great actors circa 1950, such as Paul Muni and Fredric March. Only the luster of Spencer Tracy's reputation hasn't dimmed when seen in the starlight thrown off by Brando. However, neither Tracy nor Olivier created an entire school of acting just by the force of his personality. Brando did."

According to what journalist Manuela Cardiga documented on News.Amomam.com, Brando was a man in search of himself to the very end of his life when he passed away at the age of 80. No one knew who the real Brando was until audiotapes were discovered among his possessions.

The Brando Estate handed the tapes over to Stevan Riley who studied them and compiled a documentary on the legend, and the man behind the legend. Strangely, every single tape begins: "Marlon, listen to my voice. This is a voice that you can trust."

As Cardiga further explained, "It was from this mantra Brando chanted to himself that Riley drew the title for his haunting documentary released in 2015, 'Listen to Me Marlon,' gleaned from over 200 hours of conversations Brando had with himself."

"Those words reveal so much about this profoundly lonely and wounded man," Cardiga added. "The Brando who was moody, violent; by turns insulting and seductive is now unveiled as a man who trusted no one, who had been wounded too often and too deeply for any belief, even in himself. He said:

"Any pretension I’ve had of being an artist is now just a long, chilly hope. Actors are just merchants and there is no art."