TV's Top Female African-American Icons of the '60s and '70s

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NIl2v_0k6nQ2r200
Photo byThe Classic TV Preservation Society

Eartha Kitt. Diahann Carroll. Gail Fisher. Nichelle Nichols. Esther Rolle. Isabel Sanford. Debbie Morgan. Bern Nadette Stanis. Berlinda Tolbert. The list goes on and on, with regard to the dynamic female African-American television icons of the 1960s, and '70s.

Three women played the role of Catwoman in the classic '60s TV series, Batman. Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether, and Eartha Kitt (talk about a name that works!). But of the three performers, Kitt was the most ground-breaking in her role. She was the first Black actress to play Catwoman, decades before Halle Berry would do so on the big screen (with the Catwoman movie in 2004).

Around the same time, Diahann Carroll became the first African-American actress to take the lead in a weekly TV sitcom, Julia, which co-starred Marc Copage as her young son Corey. Not only that, the Julia series featured Carroll as a widowed-single mother and a then-non-stereotypical female professional who worked as a nurse in the medical field.

Also during this period, Gail Fisher played executive assistant Peggy Fair on the long-running TV detective series, Mannix, which starred Mike Connors. And Fisher won an Emmy for the role, which was originally intended for Nichelle Nichols.

But Nichols was already under contract to play communications officer Lt. Uhura on Star Trek, and that show's creator, Gene Roddenberry, would not allow her to be on both his series and Mannix. Even though both programs were produced by Paramount Studios, Mannix was on CBS, and Star Trek aired on NBC. So, that created an additional conflict of interest.

However, Nicholas certainly went on to make her mark in the history of pop culture when as Lt. Uhura, a role she soon grew tired of for lack of lines. But then the legendary African-American visionary Martin Luther King, Jr. urged her to stay. He expressed how important it was for her to remain in the series. He explained how her leading position a superior representation on the starship Enterprise was a positive role model for African-Americans in general, and African-American women in particular. As a result, Nichols stayed with the series, and the entire Trek franchise (which included various TV spin-offs and feature films).

The more maternal presence of prestigious African-American women on TV was later represented by Esther Rolle on Good Times, and Isabel Sanford on The Jeffersons. Both of the shows were ultimately Norman Lear spin-offs from that producer's trailblazing series, All in the Family, which gave birth to Maude, which gave birth to Good Times.

Additional African-American female actors were also positioned on Good Times, including Bern Nadette Status, who played Rolle's daughter Thelma, and Ja’Net DuBois, who played vivacious neighbor Willona Woods.

As it turned out, DuBois also composed and sang the theme song for The Jeffersons, which began in 1975 and lasted into the 1980s. That show also featured African-American actresses Roxie Roker and Berlinda Tolbert.

Roker would later give birth to future rock star Lenny Kravitz, and Tolbert was dear friends in real life with her Jeffersons co-star Mike Evans, who created Good Times (on which Ralph Carter played a young Michale Evans on screen).

Television would be less of a medium today without the positive social influence that was presented by all of the remarkable African-American performers, female and male, that paved the way in the early days of television.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
13K followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Opinion: The "E.G.O." Award Shows Are Out of Control

I liked it better when there were just the Oscars (a.k.a., the Academy Awards distributed to feature films), the Emmys (for television), the Grammys (music), the Tonys (Broadway), and maybe the Golden Globes (a smorgasbord of entertainment categories, which has experienced some growing pains of late).

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

The Homeless of Los Angeles: Declared in Crisis Mode

The homeless situation in Los Angeles is in crisis mode and it has been for quite some time. But now, it looks as though real changes are in place for the highest good of all concerned.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: The Vulgarities of "Good Will Hunting": A Look Back at the Harsh Language of the Oscar-Winning Film

For many, Good Will Hunting, which was released in 1997, is considered an eloquently filmed motion picture, Some consider the movie, directed by Van Sant and starring Robin Williams, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck (the latter two who also penned the Oscar-winning screenplay) as exquisite in every aspect. Film critics have described the music as never obtrusive or too low-key, while labeling the story interesting and compelling, with an intelligent. The acting is one of the film's best assets, as well as its compellingly real characters.

Read full story
2 comments

A Few Tidbits of Classic Trivia For Film Buffs: A Brief Look Back at Yesterday's Hollywood

There are countless classic movies with countless classic bits of movie trivia - and here are just a few sound and site bites:. According to the Library of Congress, next to the word "love," the second most utilized word in film titles is "Paris," as in Paris Does Strange Things, The Last Time I Saw Paris, An American In Paris, Paris Playboys, Paris When It Sizzles, Last Tango in Paris, April in Paris, Is Paris Burning? and Paris, Texas.

Read full story
1 comments

Pop-Culture Icons Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox to Attend Special Live Tribute Dinner To "CHiPs" Classic TV Show

Actors Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox, stars of the classic 1970s TV series, CHiPs, are the men of the hour for an exclusive upcoming live dinner event on January 19th. For those interested in attending "A Classic TV CHiPs Reunion Dinner with Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox," this is your chance to meet and dine with the iconic stars of the popular show.

Read full story
30 comments

Josephine Baker: A Trailblazing Entertainer

Literary legend Ernest Hemingway once described performer Josephine Baker as "The most sensational woman anybody ever saw. Or ever will." Dr. Belinda Kendall, CEO and Founder of Promise Media Group, recently observed on LinkedIn.com, Baker was born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1906.

Read full story
2 comments

New Raspberry Flavor Girl Scout Cookie Ignites the Season

According to the official word from People.com, "Girl Scouts officially kicked off the 2023 cookie season with a new partnership and their latest fruit-flavored cookie." "The new Raspberry Rally is considered a "sister cookie" to the beloved Thin Mints, according to a release. Rather than mint, the new treat consists of raspberry flavor but is dipped in the same chocolatey coating as the minty fan favorite. Boxes of the Raspberry Rally will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for purchase online, something the organization says will allow members to focus on e-commerce skills."

Read full story
2 comments

Disney CEO Bob Iger Orders Creative Workers Back to the Office

According to The Los Angeles Times, and CNBC, Chief Executive Bob Iger has ordered Disney employees to return to the office four days a week — Monday through Thursday — starting March 1st, 2023.

Read full story

Writer Russell Banks Dies: The Literary Voice of the Working-Class

According to journalist Brian Mann and NPR.org, American novelist and activist Russell Banks succumbed to cancer on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at age 82. Banks based a top-level career writing about working-class families and immigrants who are challenged by the margins of American existence. "He became quite a brilliant chronicler of race tensions in the country and what it takes to survive in this country — and what it takes from you to survive in this country," said Michael Coffey, the poet and former editor of Publishers Weekly.

Read full story

Opinion: The Tragic Lives and Deaths of Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, Prince, and Other Pop-Culture Icons

Music superstar biopics, like the recent films about Elvis Presley and Whitney Houston, are more popular than ever. Such individuals leave their musical mark on pop culture, and their lives should be documented. They soared to the height of success. They attained countless measures of wealth and material gifts beyond what the average human being could ever attain.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the Movies

According to Variety.com, Quinn Redeker, the actor who was best known for his role on NBC’s daytime soap Days of Our Lives, died Dec. 20 in Los Angeles. He was 88. Redeker was a familiar guest presence on American TV from the 1960s through the 1980s, best known for his portrayal of Alex Marshall on Days of Our Lives from 1979 to 1987. He also played Rex Sterling on more than 200 episodes of another daytime drama, CBS’s The Young and Restless. He also appeared in programs such as Starsky & Hutch, Marcus Welby, M.D., The Six Million Dollar Man, Cannon, Kojak, Mannix, Sea Hunt, That Girl, and Barnaby Jones. In the TV-movie Love Boat II, Redeker portrayed Captain Madison.

Read full story
2 comments

Prince Harry's Revelations on TV's "60 Minutes"

According to journalist Edward Segarra and USAToday.com, "Prince Harry isn't sparing us the cold hard truth of life as a British royal." "The Duke of Sussex sat down for a candid interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, which aired Sunday, January 8, 2023 on CBS. The interview previewed the "unflinching honesty" of Harry's upcoming memoir "Spare," which hits shelves on Januiary 10 and details his life before and after he and wife, Duchess Meghan, stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Read full story
7 comments

Adam Rich: "Eight Is Enough" Actor Gone Way Too Soon

Actor Adam Rich, best known as little Nicholas Bradford in the classic family dramedy, Eight Is Enough, has passed away at only 54. Rich died Saturday in Brentwood, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical-Examiner Coroner confirmed to the Associated Press. The cause of death was under investigation.

Read full story

"Spider-Man'" Actor Cliff Robertson Was Entangled in Hollywood Web of Intrigue

"With great power, comes great responsibility." So spoke actor Cliff Robertson as the wise Uncle Ben in his first of three appearances in the original Spider-Man/Tobey Maguire feature film franchise that began in 2002.

Read full story

Your Opinion: It Matters

Remember the days before social media took over the world; when people used to mind their own business and respect an individual’s right to pick, choose and not share every single thought they have ever had?

Read full story

The Tragic Life and Death of Screen Siren Carole Landis

As People Magazine once documented, Carole Landis was "curvy, blond, vulnerable and unfettered by talent. She was 29 and not yet disengaged from her fourth husband when she fell hard in 1948 for the suave Rex Harrison, then 40 and married."

Read full story
1 comments

Marlon Brando: A Look Back at the Brooding, Legendary Actor

"Moody, mumbly, Omaha-born maestro of Method acting." That's how People Magazine once described Hollywood legend Marlon Brando, whose earliest career goal, was to be a minister.

Read full story

Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn: Classic Hollywood's British Elite

Before there was Tracy and Hepburn, there was Hepburn and Grant. And not Audrey Hepburn, but Katharine Hepburn. And not Grant Goodeve (from TV's Eight Is Enough), but Cary Grant.

Read full story

Billy Wilder: Famed Director of "Some Like It Hot" and Many Other Film Classics, Was Disheartened By Modern Moviemaking

As People Magazine documented in the late 1980s, director Billy Wilder once quipped, "If I ever lost this guy, I'd feel like Abercrombie without Fitch." Wilder was speaking of I.A.L. Diamond, and he wasn't joking. In over three decades of working together, Wilder and Diamond co-penned several hit feature films. Those include Love in the Afternoon, (1957), and Some Like It Hot, (1959), the latter of which remains one the most beloved big-screen comedies of all time.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy