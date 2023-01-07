TV's Top Female African-American Icons of the '60s and '70s

Photo by The Classic TV Preservation Society

Eartha Kitt. Diahann Carroll. Gail Fisher. Nichelle Nichols. Esther Rolle. Isabel Sanford. Debbie Morgan. Bern Nadette Stanis. Berlinda Tolbert. The list goes on and on, with regard to the dynamic female African-American television icons of the 1960s, and '70s.

Three women played the role of Catwoman in the classic '60s TV series, Batman. Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether, and Eartha Kitt (talk about a name that works!). But of the three performers, Kitt was the most ground-breaking in her role. She was the first Black actress to play Catwoman, decades before Halle Berry would do so on the big screen (with the Catwoman movie in 2004).

Around the same time, Diahann Carroll became the first African-American actress to take the lead in a weekly TV sitcom, Julia, which co-starred Marc Copage as her young son Corey. Not only that, the Julia series featured Carroll as a widowed-single mother and a then-non-stereotypical female professional who worked as a nurse in the medical field.

Also during this period, Gail Fisher played executive assistant Peggy Fair on the long-running TV detective series, Mannix, which starred Mike Connors. And Fisher won an Emmy for the role, which was originally intended for Nichelle Nichols.

But Nichols was already under contract to play communications officer Lt. Uhura on Star Trek, and that show's creator, Gene Roddenberry, would not allow her to be on both his series and Mannix. Even though both programs were produced by Paramount Studios, Mannix was on CBS, and Star Trek aired on NBC. So, that created an additional conflict of interest.

However, Nicholas certainly went on to make her mark in the history of pop culture when as Lt. Uhura, a role she soon grew tired of for lack of lines. But then the legendary African-American visionary Martin Luther King, Jr. urged her to stay. He expressed how important it was for her to remain in the series. He explained how her leading position a superior representation on the starship Enterprise was a positive role model for African-Americans in general, and African-American women in particular. As a result, Nichols stayed with the series, and the entire Trek franchise (which included various TV spin-offs and feature films).

The more maternal presence of prestigious African-American women on TV was later represented by Esther Rolle on Good Times, and Isabel Sanford on The Jeffersons. Both of the shows were ultimately Norman Lear spin-offs from that producer's trailblazing series, All in the Family, which gave birth to Maude, which gave birth to Good Times.

Additional African-American female actors were also positioned on Good Times, including Bern Nadette Status, who played Rolle's daughter Thelma, and Ja’Net DuBois, who played vivacious neighbor Willona Woods.

As it turned out, DuBois also composed and sang the theme song for The Jeffersons, which began in 1975 and lasted into the 1980s. That show also featured African-American actresses Roxie Roker and Berlinda Tolbert.

Roker would later give birth to future rock star Lenny Kravitz, and Tolbert was dear friends in real life with her Jeffersons co-star Mike Evans, who created Good Times (on which Ralph Carter played a young Michale Evans on screen).

Television would be less of a medium today without the positive social influence that was presented by all of the remarkable African-American performers, female and male, that paved the way in the early days of television.