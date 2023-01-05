Jimmy Cagney, Mae Clarke, The Grapefruit, and "The Public Enemy"

May Clarke gets "smashed" by Jimmy Cagney Photo by The Classic TV Preservation Society

In the 1931 classic feature film, The Public Enemy, a brazen young tough-guy Hollywood actor named James Cagney shoved a grapefruit into the face of co-star Mae Clark. As People Magazine once noted, that act was "the ultimate gesture of misogyny and the public loved it."

Cagney, however, was allegedly disturbed by the publicity the scene received, though not as much as the scene troubled Clarke. As she told People in 1987, "We had finished shooting what was in the script. I left the set, and then into my dressing room comes Jimmy."

"Mae," he said, "wait a minute. Come on back. Bill Wellman [the director] and I thought, just to see how the crew reacts, how about we play this scene once more. At the end, I pick up the grapefruit and smack you with it."

Clarke replied, "You're kidding."

"Come on," Cagned continued, "...you know I wouldn't hurt you."

Clarke thought if she said no, Cagney would have coined her a "spoilsport," she told People. "I have never liked anybody touch my face, but I adored Cagney and I adored his potential. So I really consented for him."

According to IMDB.com, Clarke was "exposed to cinema from an early age, her father being an organist in a motion picture cinema. Growing up in Atlantic City, New Jersey, she learned how to dance. At the tender age of 13 she was already performing in nightclubs and amateur theatricals. In 1924, she was one of May Dawson's Dancing Girls, a New York cabaret act, where she was 'discovered by producer Earl Lindsay and promptly cast in a minor part at the Strand Theatre on Times Square. She then performed as a dancer and burlesque artist at the Strand Roof nightclub, situated above the theatre (which was managed by Lindsay) and at the Everglades Club, earning $40 a week. While there she struck up a lifelong friendship with fellow actress Ruby Stevens, who would later change her name to Barbara Stanwyck."

"In 1926," IMDB.com goes on to detail, "Clarke got her first chance in 'legitimate' theater, appearing in the drama The Noose with Stanwyck and Ed Wynn. This was followed by the musical comedy Manhattan Mary (1927). The following year (1928), at age 17, she married her first husband, Lew Brice, brother of Fanny Brice. After further vaudeville experience, Clarke was screen-tested by Fox and landed her first movie role in 1929. While she was top-billed in films like Nix on Dames (1929), she was clearly headed for B-movie status and left Fox just over a year later. This resulted in better roles for her, though she was generally cast in "hard-luck" roles. She played prostitute Molly Malloy in the hugely successful Lewis Milestone-directed The Front Page (1931) and, on the strength of this performance, was signed by Carl Laemmle Jr. at Universal and cast to star in Waterloo Bridge (1931) as a ballerina-turned-streetwalker, a part made famous by Vivien Leigh in the sanitized MGM remake, Waterloo Bridge (1940). Reviewer Mordaunt Hall described Clarke's complex performance as 'capital' (as reported by the New York Times, September 5, 1931)."

As Clarke concluded to People Magazine, she had completed approximately 90 movies after The Public Enemy, "but this thing [the grapefruit face-smash] that took 10 seconds to do" took notoriety over her entire career. "I might as well never have lived," said Clarke, who died in 1992 (from cancer).

Clarke explained how she had recently seen that movie clip on TV. "No one thinks of giving me a little honorarium. There aren't many grapefruit clips around! I could be a test case for the future."



